ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Camarillo, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The Moorpark High School football team will have a game with Camarillo High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Moorpark High School
Camarillo High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Newbury Park, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Oak Park High School football team will have a game with Newbury Park High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
NEWBURY PARK, CA
onscene.tv

Crews Battle Wind-Driven Mulch Fire | Moorpark

10.24.2022 | 4:22 AM | MOORPARK – Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a brush fire at 10951 block of W Los Angeles Ave. When crews arrived on scene, the found two large mulch piles on fire. The fire was being driven by ember casts due to...
MOORPARK, CA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails

You are reading: Thousand oaks hikes | 10 Best Thousand Oaks Hiking & Local Trails. Thousand Oaks is a spectacular Southern California community that is located in the heart of the Conejo Valley. This primarily residential community provides residents with beautiful surroundings and landscapes that are the perfect backdrop for outdoor activities like hiking enjoying a local trail. These activities are made all the more scenic and picturesque due to the proximity of the sweeping Santa Monica Mountains, which is a wonderful mountain range that plays host to a national recreation area as well as a myriad of fun and adventurous hiking trails. If you enjoy spending time in the great outdoors, Thousand Oaks is home to many of Southern California’s best hiking trails for you to enjoy the sights. See below for our top 10 favorite hiking trails in Thousand Oaks!
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in California

What is your comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger, with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning

A small box trailer caught fire while driving along highway 101 south of Palmer Road near Los Alamos at 8:49 a.m. Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The post Santa Barbara County Firefighters respond to box trailer fire on highway 101 south near Los Alamos Monday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Horse dead, jockey injured at Santa Anita Park crash

ARCADIA, Calif. - A 3-year-old gelding has died after he was bumped by another horse at Santa Anita Park, dumping his jockey, who was taken to a hospital for evaluation, state horse racing officials told City News Service Saturday. Heaven's Music had 17 career races, including a first-place finish at...
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Traffic crash in Malibu on PCH leads to power outage

Some residents in Malibu were without power on Saturday after a car crashed into a building on Pacific Coast Highway and also struck a utility pole.The crash was reported at 1:36 p.m. in the 22000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, according to Sgt. Brandon Painter of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Malibu/Lost Hills station.It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash however there was at least one minor injury.The city of Malibu reported that power was out along PCH between Topanga Canyon Road and Big Rock Drive. Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to help restore power for the customers that were affected by the crash.
MALIBU, CA
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
foxla.com

Man shot dead in Oxnard; suspect sought

OXNARD, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Oxnard after a man was shot dead Saturday night. It happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive. According to police, the 36-year-old victim died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. No other...
OXNARD, CA
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy