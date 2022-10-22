ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man charged after August shooting in Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cv3q6_0iiQEEr300

PITTSBURGH — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in August in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood

The victim was shot in the chest and lower extremities, according to police.

According to Pittsburgh police, the US Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force, as well as Swissvale and Pittsburgh police, found and arrested Juan Still, 30, of Swissvale.

Still is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license.

He is in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

