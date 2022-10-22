ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Modesto, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 4 high school 🏈 games in Modesto.

The Stone Ridge Christian High School football team will have a game with Big Valley Christian School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Stone Ridge Christian High School
Big Valley Christian School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Grace Davis High School football team will have a game with Johansen High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Grace Davis High School
Johansen High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Hilmar High School football team will have a game with Modesto Christian School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Hilmar High School
Modesto Christian School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Boys Football

The Thomas Downey High School football team will have a game with Gregori High School on October 21, 2022, 19:15:00.

Thomas Downey High School
Gregori High School
October 21, 2022
19:15:00
Varsity Boys Football

