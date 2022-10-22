ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento area high school football scores: Live updates & live streams (10/21/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Stick with SBLive for live updates and all of the latest CIF high school football scores in Sacramento from Week 9

Week 9 of the California high school football season is here, and it features more than 65 CIF Sac-Joaquin games across the Sacramento area.

You can follow all of the Week 9 CIF Sac-Joaquin action on SBLive California, including live Sacramento area high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and CIF Southern Section football scores, bookmark our CIF Sac-Joaquin Scoreboard :

CIF SAC-JOAQUIN SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more CIF Sac-Joaquin high school football coverage from SBLive California:

California football: How SBLive's Top 25 Fared (Oct. 13-15)

Full CIF Sac-Joaquin football coverage on SBLive California

---

SBLive Sports is an official digital content partner of the California Interscholastic Federation ( CIF ).

