CIF SS high school football scores: Live updates & live streams (10/21/22)

Get the latest CIF Southern Section football scores on SBLive as Week 9 kicks off across Southern California

There are more than 200 CIF Southern Section football games kicking off this week, with action starting Thursday (October 20) and continuing through Saturday.

You can follow all of the Week 9 CIF SS action on SBLive California, including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and CIF Southern Section football scores, bookmark our CIF SS Scoreboard :

CIF SS SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of California high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more CIF SS high school football coverage from SBLive California:

What happened in the ninth week of Southern Section high school football? Here’s what you need to know

Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances Oct. 13-15

Fast-rising safety Jeilani Davis discusses strong 'Mater Dei to USC' pipeline, upcoming visit to Oregon

Full football coverage on SBLive California

---

SBLive Sports is an official digital content partner of the California Interscholastic Federation ( CIF ).