Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say

In the last two years, Oregon has become famous for being the only state in the U.S. to decriminalize all hard drugs. Ballot measure 110 decriminalized the possession and use of small amounts of all drugs including, but not limited to: cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included measures for supporting addiction recovery centers. However, since the passing of the measure, there’s been a dramatic increase in overdoses and overall drug abuse in the state. This has led many to believe that the law put in place was a mistake and needs to be repealed. According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle’, the amount of overdoses in Oregon have increased from 280 in 2019 to 739 within the last year. Many Republicans in the state see these statistics as evidence of its ineffectiveness, and want to repeal the law— bringing Oregon back in line with the greater federal stance on hard drugs.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO