Six Texas Men Disguised as DEA Agents Tried to Steal Marijuana During Armed Home Invasion in Southern Oregon, Feds Say

Former police officer sentenced for selling drugs from cruiser, gun charges in Maine
CALAIS, Maine — A former police officer who had worked nearly 20 years in Maine was sentenced to serve four years in prison for drug and gun-related charges last week. Jeffrey Bishop, 55, of Cherryfield was charged in 2021 with four counts of aggravated furnishing of hydrocodone and fentanyl, and one count of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs.
Six Texas men charged for conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. – Today, an indictment was unsealed from a federal court charging six Texas men with conspiracy to commit armed robbery in Southern Oregon. Officials say that the men were planning on traveling from Texas to Southern Oregon to commit armed robbery of marijuana while disguising as agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
‘Used Car King’ awaits sentencing for fraudulent Texas vehicle tag sales
Authorities say he billed himself as the "Used Car King of New York," but the 51-year-old man now awaits sentencing on federal charges in Texas as investigators offer a reward for a man who remains a fugitive in the case.
Shoplifting suspect crashes, rolls U-Haul after fleeing officers in Grants Pass
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - A shoplifting suspect was arrested after hitting another car and being trapped under a U-Haul in Grants Pass on Saturday. The Grants Pass Police Department said it began with a report of a man who left a store with more than $1,000 in merchandise. The suspect was seen by store security leaving in a large U-Haul truck. Officers found the U-Haul in a parking lot and tried a maneuver to prevent the driver from leaving. The driver did not stop and rammed a patrol car while driving away.
Local, federal authorities arrest trio in Whatcom fentanyl-trafficking operation
Undercover agents set drug deal at cafe near Bellingham airport.
Suspected 'ringleader' of catalytic converter thefts in Utah arrested
A man who authorities say spearheaded the thefts of numerous catalytic converters from cars in Utah has been arrested.
Virginia real estate agent charged with stealing client IDs
A Virginia couple was sentenced to prison for using one of their real estate jobs to steal people’s identities. Prosecutors said 51-year-old Caprice Foster and her husband 33-year-old Marcus Foster used false identification, tax and employment documents to buy luxury vehicles, lease high-end residences and get loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Firearm injuries in Oregon are now twice as common, according to emergency room data
The number of firearm injuries treated in Oregon emergency departments nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021, according to a statewide report from Oregon Health & Science University. The report was compiled by the Gun Violence Prevention Research Center at OHSU, a new project focused on using public health data to...
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock. Rick Snodgrass, the U.S. Forest Service “burn boss,” was arrested Wednesday and transported to the Grant County Jail, where he was conditionally released, District Attorney Jim Carpenter said in a statement. Carpenter warned that Snodgrass’ federal employment “will not protect him if it is determined that he acted recklessly.”
Doorbell Video Helps Florida Driver Avoid Mass RMV License Suspension
During a video call from Orlando Vazquez's Florida home, he appeared visibly relieved to have his driving nightmare finally in the rearview mirror. "It’s a big weight off my shoulders," he told me. "Honestly, man, I’m just grateful to have you help me." More than two years ago,...
Medford family hoping to bring awareness after losing son to suspected fentanyl overdose
MEDFORD — A Southern Oregon family is on a mission to share their teenage son’s story after he unexpectedly died of a suspected fentanyl overdose. Alex Garcia died on August 26, 2022 at the age of 19 in Medford. Although his death is still under investigation, his family said the preliminary report indicates the former South Medford High School football player died from a fentanyl overdose.
Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule
Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
Oregon Sheriff Arrests U.S. Forest Service Employee Over Prescribed Burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A sheriff has arrested a U.S. Forest Service employee in rural, conservative eastern Oregon after a prescribed burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores tensions simmering in eastern Oregon over management of federal lands. That tension...
Oregon: land of hard drugs and good times?
In the last two years, Oregon has become famous for being the only state in the U.S. to decriminalize all hard drugs. Ballot measure 110 decriminalized the possession and use of small amounts of all drugs including, but not limited to: cocaine, heroin, oxycodone, methamphetamine, and LSD. The law also included measures for supporting addiction recovery centers. However, since the passing of the measure, there’s been a dramatic increase in overdoses and overall drug abuse in the state. This has led many to believe that the law put in place was a mistake and needs to be repealed. According to the Oregon Capital Chronicle’, the amount of overdoses in Oregon have increased from 280 in 2019 to 739 within the last year. Many Republicans in the state see these statistics as evidence of its ineffectiveness, and want to repeal the law— bringing Oregon back in line with the greater federal stance on hard drugs.
Oregon Forester Arrested For Spreading Prescribed Burn
This week, an Oregon police officer arrested a US Forest Service employee after a prescribed burn in a national forest overran onto private property. It’s a dramatic turn of events that should send alarm bells ringing because prescribed fires are an essential part of managing wildfires. A forest service...
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
Oregon adds human trafficking rule to licensed marijuana requirements
PENDLETON, Ore. -- Human trafficking reporting is a new part of requirements today for Oregon marijuana licensees. The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved final rules this week about the marijuana license moratorium enacted by the legislature which is in effect until March 31, 2024. OLCC also finalized rules Wednesday requiring marijuana licensees and their employees to report suspected sex trafficking or human trafficking.
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, […]
