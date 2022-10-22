ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santee, CA

Jennifer
2d ago

I feel bad for the UPS man. He seemed like a great guy, but this really seems like a cheap cash grab. A plane malfunctioned and crashed, that's it. It's not the fault of the city or the taxpayers. This is ridiculous.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
California man charged with local arson

A California man was arrested last week in connection with a house fire in Holladay. The fire was investigated by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) at the request of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Benton County dispatch received...
90 unwanted guns traded in for gift cards in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A total of 90 unwanted firearms were turned in by the public Saturday during a Guns for Gift Cards event in the South Bay. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department event was held at the South Bay Courthouse parking lot in the 500 block of Third Avenue in Chula Vista.
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
