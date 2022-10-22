October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."

