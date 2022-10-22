Read full article on original website
GOD BLESS AMERICA
2d ago
♥️ 🇺🇸 “ VOTE RED “ 🇺🇸 ♥️ #washingtonstateneedsachange #wethepeoplearefedup
Saoirse O'cealligh
2d ago
Maybe he should focus on the drug and homelessness problem first....
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
KOMO News
Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
Washington voters concerned about democracy, think vote-by-mail should expand: WA Poll
SEATTLE — Republicans in Washington state said US democracy is "weakening and may collapse" as Democrats in the state said it's "holding firm but being threatened" amid a contentious midterm election cycle nationwide, according to WA Poll results. The midterm elections are less than three weeks away, marking a...
KXL
Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
q13fox.com
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
Chronicle
No Attack Ads From Washington Secretary of State Candidates; What's the Race About?
To hear the candidates tell it, the campaign for secretary of state in Washington is about experience. It is about experience in the military, including the National Security Agency, in the state Legislature and in the secretary of state office itself, says incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs. It...
Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires
Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state is continuing to increase resources to fight wildfires and that everything is being done to solve the problem. On Seattle’s Morning News, Colleen O’Brien made the point that during the time Inslee has been governor, wildfire problems have only gotten worse. She wanted to know what practical measures were taking place to tackle the problem.
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Tri-City Herald
Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims
Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Washington State Officials Receive 1,200 Comments on gas Vehicle ban
About 1,200 comments were sent to the Washington Department of Ecology on whether to ban new gas- and diesel-powered passenger vehicles by 2035, even though the issue is settled. The ban was effectively imposed in August by the California Air Resources Board. The Inslee administration has moved quickly to enact...
Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
myedmondsnews.com
State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity
Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
myedmondsnews.com
No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter
Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett
EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook
PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
This Is The Best Place To Raise A Family In Washington
Stacker used data from Niche to find the best location to start a family in every state.
Don’t call 911 when the power goes out in Whatcom. Unless this happens
First storms of the season could bring power outages.
q13fox.com
3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
