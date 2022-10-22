ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 14

GOD BLESS AMERICA
2d ago

♥️ 🇺🇸 “ VOTE RED “ 🇺🇸 ♥️ #washingtonstateneedsachange #wethepeoplearefedup

Reply
11
Saoirse O'cealligh
2d ago

Maybe he should focus on the drug and homelessness problem first....

Reply
11
Related
KOMO News

Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
SPOKANE, WA
KXL

Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Gov. Inslee: State is doing everything it can to fight wildfires

Gov. Jay Inslee says Washington state is continuing to increase resources to fight wildfires and that everything is being done to solve the problem. On Seattle’s Morning News, Colleen O’Brien made the point that during the time Inslee has been governor, wildfire problems have only gotten worse. She wanted to know what practical measures were taking place to tackle the problem.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’

SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
SELAH, WA
Tri-City Herald

Another WA state Republican candidate walks back his voter fraud claims

Another Washington state Republican candidate has deleted some of their social media post history about election integrity as the Nov. 8 election day closes in. McClatchy recently spoke with Travis Couture, a candidate for position 2 in the 35th district with the state House of Representatives. As of Monday, one of his tweets in question had been deleted after being available last week, but is still available on a web archive.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington Superintendent proposes giving educators hiring bonuses to reduce turnover

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal submitted a proposal to the Governor and Legislature that will support educators and reduce turnover rates. Reykdal’s budget proposal would provide hiring bonuses for positions that are harder to fill, increase the salaries for all school employees to adjust for inflation, address inequities in the current school funding model, and fund neighboring...
WASHINGTON STATE
myedmondsnews.com

State commission recommends Paine Field as one of two potential options for new aviation capacity

Adding capacity at Paine Field was one of two options recommended to the Washington State Legislature to meet the state’s growing demand for commercial passenger service, air cargo and general aviation capacity in Washington state. After months gathering public feedback and reviewing technical analyses, the Washington State’s Commercial Aviation...
myedmondsnews.com

No mandatory drug treatment at Edmonds hotel shelter

Homeless people seeking shelter at new emergency housing in Edmonds will not have to agree to drug treatment before they are allowed to move in. The Snohomish County Council earlier this week – for the second time – voted not to make drug treatment mandatory at the Edmonds Best Value Inn, along with another hotel purchased in Everett.
EDMONDS, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Sheriff thanks community for cleaning Interurban Trail in South Everett

EVERETT, Wash., October 21, 2022— Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney was surprised to find most of the stretch of the Interurban Trail he and others were scheduled to clean this morning was cleared by local community members and Washington State Department of Corrections. This morning Snohomish County Sheriff Adam...
EVERETT, WA
Big Country News

La Nina dominates NOAA's winter outlook

PACIFIC NORTHWEST - Drought conditions in Washington, Idaho and Oregon should improve this winter, but worsen in much of the West, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted Thursday, Oct. 20. NOAA primarily based its outlook for December, January and February on a La Nina expected to prevail for a...
OREGON STATE
q13fox.com

3 arrested for trafficking over 75k fentanyl pills into Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Two people were arrested in Bellingham and another in North Carolina in connection to trafficking more than 75,000 fentanyl pills into Whatcom County. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Homeland Security agents learned of a trafficking network that brought in fentanyl pills to western Washington from Mexico.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy