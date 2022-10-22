ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

In Loving Memory of Mary Rose Myer: 1932-2022

Mary Rose Myer, 90, a lifetime resident of Onalaska, Washington, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2022. She passed away at Centralia Providence Hospital surrounded by family, including her children and many of her grandchildren. Mary was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Onalaska to Frank and Margaret...
ONALASKA, WA
Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5

A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
CHEHALIS, WA
Lewis County Clerk Candidates Talk Court Facilitator Position, Electronic Filing and Qualifications for Office

With the Nov. 8 election now less than three weeks away, candidates are wrapping up campaigns and preparing to see if their efforts were enough to sway voters. The Chronicle spoke to incumbent Lewis County Clerk Scott Tinney and his challenger Linda Williams — both Republicans — about the issues they want at the forefront in the minds of voters as they head to the polls.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Mossyrock Boys, Rainier Girls Win Central 2B League Titles

With the Mossyrock boys team capturing a team championship, and the Rainier girls coming up with the other title, a wet and drizzly day last Friday in Onalaska for the Central 2B Cross Country Championships didn’t slow down the runners for the first bit of postseason distance running action of the fall.
MOSSYROCK, WA
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes

The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday

Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
In Loving Memory of Shirley Emery O'Dell: 1949-2022

Shirley Ann Emery O'Dell, 73, of Chehalis, Washington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother departed this life on Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on April 15, 1949, to Lilly Ritenour of Aberdeen, Washington, where she was born and raised and met her first husband Marvin Earl Emery. They met when Shirley was 12 and Marvin was 13. They got married in 1964 in Aberdeen, Washington. They had 4 children and later moved to Chehalis, Washington. They were married for 32 years until Marvin passed away on Oct. 26, 1996.
CHEHALIS, WA

