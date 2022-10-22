Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Mary Rose Myer: 1932-2022
Mary Rose Myer, 90, a lifetime resident of Onalaska, Washington, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2022. She passed away at Centralia Providence Hospital surrounded by family, including her children and many of her grandchildren. Mary was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Onalaska to Frank and Margaret...
What Happened to Aron Christensen? Friends Frustrated With Lack of Information After Man Found Dead Near Walupt Lake in August
Aron Christensen had 20 years of experience hiking and camping on his own, so none of his friends batted an eye when he broke off from the group camping at Walupt Lake Campground southeast of Randle to do a roughly 13-mile solo hike on Friday, Aug. 19. Christensen and his...
Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5
A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Lewis County Clerk Candidates Talk Court Facilitator Position, Electronic Filing and Qualifications for Office
With the Nov. 8 election now less than three weeks away, candidates are wrapping up campaigns and preparing to see if their efforts were enough to sway voters. The Chronicle spoke to incumbent Lewis County Clerk Scott Tinney and his challenger Linda Williams — both Republicans — about the issues they want at the forefront in the minds of voters as they head to the polls.
Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road
A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Mossyrock Boys, Rainier Girls Win Central 2B League Titles
With the Mossyrock boys team capturing a team championship, and the Rainier girls coming up with the other title, a wet and drizzly day last Friday in Onalaska for the Central 2B Cross Country Championships didn’t slow down the runners for the first bit of postseason distance running action of the fall.
Sirens: Theft; Burglary; Graffiti; Disorderly Conduct; Assault Lewis County Jail Statistice
• A Tacoma woman was cited for third-degree theft, identity theft and knowingly possessing fentanyl just after 10:05 a.m. on Oct. 19 after she was stopped for allegedly shoplifting from a business in the 1200 block of Harrison Avenue. • A Pacific County woman was arrested just before 10:25 a.m....
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
United Thurston County Commissioners, Mayors Send Letter to State Legislators Opposing Airport
The mayors of Olympia, Yelm, Lacey, Rainier, Tumwater, Tenino and Bucoda, along with the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), on Oct. 17 sent a letter to Washington state lawmakers voicing continued opposition to a proposed airport in Thurston County. The new airport is being proposed as the Seattle-Tacoma...
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday
Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
Thurston County Commissioner, Sheriff Candidates Attend Candidate Forum in Tenino
Candidates for Thurston County commissioner District 3 and Thurston County sheriff met for a forum hosted by the Tenino Area Chamber of Commerce at the Kodiak Room Wednesday night with the general election just a few weeks away now. Incumbent Commissioner Tye Menser, a Democrat, is running against challenger Vivian...
In Loving Memory of Shirley Emery O'Dell: 1949-2022
Shirley Ann Emery O'Dell, 73, of Chehalis, Washington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother departed this life on Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on April 15, 1949, to Lilly Ritenour of Aberdeen, Washington, where she was born and raised and met her first husband Marvin Earl Emery. They met when Shirley was 12 and Marvin was 13. They got married in 1964 in Aberdeen, Washington. They had 4 children and later moved to Chehalis, Washington. They were married for 32 years until Marvin passed away on Oct. 26, 1996.
