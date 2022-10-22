Read full article on original website
Deaf woman unknowingly has 7 teeth removed by dentist at Des Moines dental clinic
The U.S. Department of Justice and a dental clinic in Des Moines have resolved a complaint in which the clinic failed to provide interpretation services to a patient who is deaf, resulting in teeth being removed which the patient was unaware of, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced Thursday. According to...
Chronicle
Thurston County Food Bank Selects First CEO
The Thurston County Food Bank board of directors has hired Jay Kang to lead the organization as its first chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced. Kang replaces former longtime executive director Robert Coit. Kang starts Nov. 1. Kang has been involved with both faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations for more...
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Mineral YMCA Camp an Investment in Nature — and Ourselves
Swimming. Hiking. Singing around the campfire. Those who have experienced a YMCA summer camp tell us these and other activities help create great memories and lifelong friendships. But the camps do more than that. They also get kids out from behind their computer screens and into the outdoors, where they...
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Chronicle
Zap Energy Awarded $1M From Centralia Coal Transition Board to Assess Fusion Power Plant Plans
The Centralia Coal Transition Energy Technology Board recently awarded a $1 million grant to Zap Energy. The grant will cover the costs of assessing the feasibility of constructing a Zap fusion energy pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford gas power plant. Zap Energy will be matching the funding provided by the grant, according to a news release.
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Tri-City Herald
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself
When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
Chronicle
United Thurston County Commissioners, Mayors Send Letter to State Legislators Opposing Airport
The mayors of Olympia, Yelm, Lacey, Rainier, Tumwater, Tenino and Bucoda, along with the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), on Oct. 17 sent a letter to Washington state lawmakers voicing continued opposition to a proposed airport in Thurston County. The new airport is being proposed as the Seattle-Tacoma...
Chronicle
Centralia Motel 6 to Be Made Into Studio Apartments, Investment Group Says
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween, with the hope that in the following year, the building will be transformed into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. The company presented to the...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia Finance Committee clarifies park impact fee
The Olympia Finance Committee held its regular meeting yesterday, to brief the council about the park impact fee. According to a presentation by FCS Group Consulting Principal John Ghilarducci, a “park impact fee” is a payment of money imposed upon development as a condition of development approval, which pays for public facilities needed to serve new development and can also be seen as a proportionate share of the cost of the public facilities.
Chronicle
3rd District Candidates Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez to Debate in Cowlitz County Oct. 27
Southwest Washington congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are scheduled to be in Longview Oct. 27 for a live, hour-long debate leading into November’s election. The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College’s Wollenberg Auditorium, is organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud”...
q13fox.com
Protesters to rally for Iran at Washington state capitol
The Freedom Rally for Iran is set to occur on Saturday. Demonstrators are going to rally outside the state capitol in Olympia to support the people of Iran.
thurstontalk.com
SPSCC One Step Closer to Offering Its First BAS Degree
South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) is now one step closer to offering its Bachelor in Applied Science (BAS) degree in Craft Beverage Management and Quality Assurance. The proposed degree was approved today by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. SPSCC now awaits approval from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities (NWCCU) accreditation body.
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
Chronicle
Teens Alert Lacey Council to Threat of Violence, Partial Lockdown at Area Schools
A threat of violence directed at Timberline High School and a partial lock down at River Ridge High School were brought to the attention of Lacey City Council on Thursday. And the two high school students who delivered the message also happen to serve on the city's youth council. Both spoke during public comment.
MyNorthwest.com
Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons
There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
