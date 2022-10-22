ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chronicle

Thurston County Food Bank Selects First CEO

The Thurston County Food Bank board of directors has hired Jay Kang to lead the organization as its first chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced. Kang replaces former longtime executive director Robert Coit. Kang starts Nov. 1. Kang has been involved with both faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations for more...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
KING COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Zap Energy Awarded $1M From Centralia Coal Transition Board to Assess Fusion Power Plant Plans

The Centralia Coal Transition Energy Technology Board recently awarded a $1 million grant to Zap Energy. The grant will cover the costs of assessing the feasibility of constructing a Zap fusion energy pilot plant at the site of the TransAlta Big Hanaford gas power plant. Zap Energy will be matching the funding provided by the grant, according to a news release.
CENTRALIA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. WA experts share simple ways to protect yourself

When the air outside gets smoky, the advice is to stay inside. Not necessarily, according to a study done recently by Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers. But there are steps you can take to help protect vulnerable family members, like children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious health conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Olympia Finance Committee clarifies park impact fee

The Olympia Finance Committee held its regular meeting yesterday, to brief the council about the park impact fee. According to a presentation by FCS Group Consulting Principal John Ghilarducci, a “park impact fee” is a payment of money imposed upon development as a condition of development approval, which pays for public facilities needed to serve new development and can also be seen as a proportionate share of the cost of the public facilities.
OLYMPIA, WA
thurstontalk.com

SPSCC One Step Closer to Offering Its First BAS Degree

South Puget Sound Community College (SPSCC) is now one step closer to offering its Bachelor in Applied Science (BAS) degree in Craft Beverage Management and Quality Assurance. The proposed degree was approved today by the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. SPSCC now awaits approval from the Northwest Commission on College and Universities (NWCCU) accreditation body.
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Starbucks shutters Tacoma store due to safety reasons

There’s one less Starbucks in Tacoma as the store on 640 N. First St. has closed due to safety reasons, according to Starbucks officials. “Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities,” said Starbucks spokesperson Sam Jeffries. Jeffries cited...
TACOMA, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
TACOMA, WA

