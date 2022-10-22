ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M

HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

3 Galveston ISD buses involved in chain-reaction crash near La Marque

GALVESTON COUNTY – All mainlanes are now open after two major crashes, including one involving two Galveston ISD school buses on I-45 near Galveston on Saturday, according to Houston TranStar. One crash, which happened on the southbound lanes near Emmett F Lowry Expressway, happened at around 7 a.m. A...
LA MARQUE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Beer! Beer! Beer!

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy