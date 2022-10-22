Read full article on original website
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old boy arrested, charged after hit-and-run incident that injured teen girl behind Benjamin Davis HS, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old suspect is in custody after an 18-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle behind Benjamin Davis High School in north Harris County Monday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. Deputies were called to the 12500 block of Ella Boulevard around 7 a.m. in...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after stabbing woman multiple times in front of their 4 children, police say
HOUSTON – A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing the mother of his children multiple times over the weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. Robinson Hernandez Cruz, 35, has since been charged with aggravated assault of a family member. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Houston...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Mohamad Altabari? Police searching for driver who fatally struck man walking along Southwest Freeway
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a fatal hit-and-run and failure to stop and render aid case. Police said, around 8:52 p.m. on March 20, Mohamad Altabari was walking northbound in the 6800...
Click2Houston.com
Bond set at $100K for uncle who discharged gun at 12-year-old nephew, killing him at NE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A 12-year-old boy has been killed after police say one of his relatives grabbed a shotgun and shot him in the chest Friday night. According to Houston police, the incident took place at a residence outside in the 6000 block of Velma Lane around 6:25 p.m. Cesar...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed after argument with group of men turns into shootout in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man died at the hospital after he was shot in the head following an argument with a woman inside a southwest Houston home. Officers received a call for a shooting in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Drive near South Kirkwood Road at around midnight. According...
Click2Houston.com
Wrong way driver in Slingshot crashes through 4 vehicles in northwest Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – A man is in the hospital after he plowed through four vehicles with his slingshot while driving the wrong way in northwest Harris County, deputies say. Deputies responded to the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. The man, driving a Slingshot, was driving westbound on the eastbound...
Click2Houston.com
Man found shot, killed near vehicle with engine running at Houston’s Third Ward, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was found dead on the street at Houston’s Third Ward early Saturday, according to police. HPD Lt. R. Willkens said officers received a call for a shooting in the 3200 block of Simmons. Police found the man at the...
Click2Houston.com
7 ‘violent criminals’ associated with Freemoney gang in SE Houston arrested, charged: DOJ
HOUSTON – U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery joined leaders from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies Monday to announce recent arrests targeting violent crime in the Houston area. Lowery announced the arrests of seven “violent criminals” who are believed to be associated or members of the Freemoney gang,...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead, 2 hurt after drive-by shooting outside southwest Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – One person is dead and two others were hurt after a drive-by shooting outside a gas station in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street at around 8 p.m. According to HPD Commander L. Baimbridge, the three men...
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Elle, the kitty who’s secretly a dog
Elle is a black and tan cat, but don’t let her looks fool you! Some say she has traits similar to those of a dog. She loves to be on the receiving end of treats. This motivation has helped her learn how to sit and come on demand. Elle...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: She’s a grand survivor; See inside this Galveston Island Victorian on the market for $1.4M
HOUSTON – There’s a soft spot in our hearts at KPRC 2 for the historical, the grand estates of a bygone era and especially survivor homes. The Victorian-era estate at 1914 Avenue M is for sale for $1,400,000. The 1887 home that survived the Great Hurricane of 1900 that leveled much of Galveston – today stands as a bed and breakfast -- The Coppersmith Inn.
Click2Houston.com
3 Galveston ISD buses involved in chain-reaction crash near La Marque
GALVESTON COUNTY – All mainlanes are now open after two major crashes, including one involving two Galveston ISD school buses on I-45 near Galveston on Saturday, according to Houston TranStar. One crash, which happened on the southbound lanes near Emmett F Lowry Expressway, happened at around 7 a.m. A...
Click2Houston.com
Beer! Beer! Beer!
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, Beer! Beer! Beer! 500 different brews all at one festival. We’re finding out what’s new at this year’s Wild West Brew Fest 2022. That’s Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Possible gas station fire prevented after Waller Co. deputy rams flaming vehicle away from pump
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – There’s almost nothing scarier than having an open flame next to any form of gasoline. Luckily, in this situation, quick thinking and fast action presumably helped save several lives. According to Waller County officials, a vehicle near a gas pump at a Buc-ee’s caught...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
Click2Houston.com
Repairs underway after water main break causes outage in one area of NW Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Repair crews are quickly fixing an outage after a water main break left some residents in NW Harris County with no water. According to officials from Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 114, the district’s water operator, Eagle Water Management, is aware of the issue and is working to restore the system.
Click2Houston.com
From 10-pound cinnamon rolls to 100-pound pizzas -- plus baos and noodles for days
This week on Texas Eats: Host David Elder returns with NEW restaurants to showcase. This week, he visits League City at Bonnie’s Donuts, home of the 10-pound cinnamon roll!. Also, he visits Hondo, Texas, near San Antonio, where he meets two friends from Dirt Road Cookers cooking the largest pizza in Texas -- 100 pounds!
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confident as new poll shows she trails challenger
Khambrel Marshall sits down with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is running for reelection. Fighting to keep her seat, it’s apparently ‘deja vu’ when another political newcomer, Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, hopes to unseat her. After the taping of this program, a new poll released by...
Click2Houston.com
Day 2: Discovering how teens are helping save the Galápagos Islands
The Houston Zoo has been a part of conservation on the Galápagos Islands for nearly 30 years. In fact, it is the work the zoo started all those years ago that has led to the creation of the Galápagos Islands habitat that will open in Houston in April 2023.
