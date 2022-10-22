ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

The David Douglas High School football team will have a game with Gresham High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

David Douglas High School
Gresham High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

kptv.com

Kelso High School cancels all weekend activities following possible threat

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – Kelso High School has canceled all weekend activities following reports of a possible threat Friday that led to lockdown. Kelso Police Department said officers responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a threat initiated by a text message and image of a firearm possibly inside the school.
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

9-year-old Portlander gets near perfect score on math section of SAT

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Solomon Methvin is like any other nine-year-old. He likes to run around outside, collect Pokémon cards and snowboard with his dad Brian and sister Chandler. “My favorite Pokémon is Charizard,” Solomon said. One thing that’s not so typical? His math skills. He’s home-schooled...
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Former Pizza Hut catches fire in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said the fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, left the building 'heavily damaged.'A former restaurant near downtown Hillsboro was "heavily damaged" in a fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said multiple 911 callers reported 10-foot-tall flames and black smoke at 725 S.W. Oak St., the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, at 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire — which was upgraded to a second alarm — was so severe that they did not risk entering the building, which they were concerned could...
HILLSBORO, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Manzana's and Stanford's close in Lake Oswego

The two restaurants affiliated with Portland City Grill close their doors to customers. Two more Lake Oswego restaurants have closed their doors to customers. Stanford's Restaurant & Bar and Manzana Rotisserie Grill have permanently closed, as confirmed by Restaurants Unlimited and parent company Landry's Inc. In 2019, Restaurants Unlimited filed...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
kptv.com

EF-0 tornado brings hail, tears up bushes, blows off siding near Sandy

SANDY Ore. (KPTV) - A weak tornado touched down on Saturday afternoon near Sandy, according to the National Weather Service. Many in Cherryville, a community east of Sandy, were stunned when they looked out their windows shortly after 4:30 p.m. to see what the NWS classified on Sunday as an EF-0 tornado. EF-0 tornadoes have wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour and tend to cause minimal damage.
SANDY, OR
KXL

Changes Coming To SE 26th & Powell Following A Tragic Death

Portland, Ore. – Portland City Council unanimously approved a resolution to establish a school zone along SE 26th Ave. near Grover Cleveland High School. The school is also adjacent to SE Powell Blvd. where famed chef Sarah Pilner was recently hit and killed by a truck while biking to work. The council kicked the meeting off with a moment of silence for her. Two weeks after Pliner’s death, a Cleveland student was hit by a car at the same intersection.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Officers evacuate Kelso High School after report of gun on campus

KELSO, Wash. — Police evacuated Kelso High School in Cowlitz County Friday afternoon due to reports of a gun on campus, according to Kelso School District officials. There was no active threat to students and no reported injuries, they said. Officers from the Kelso Police Department, Longview Police and...
KELSO, WA
Q97.9

My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS

Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds

Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

New Hillsboro water rates adopted despite public outcry

The new rates take effect in 2023 and 2024. Officials say they are responding to criticism by expanding assistance. Hillsboro's water rate increases for 2023 and 2024 have been approved by the city's utilities commission, despite strong opposition from the public. The new rates take effect at the start of next year, with another hike at the beginning of 2024. They include an 8.8% increase in residential bills in 2023 and another 8.9% in 2024. Hillsboro referenced a household that uses 6,000 gallons per month to determine the impact of those rates on a "typical residential customer."...
HILLSBORO, OR
