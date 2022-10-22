Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Second Man Convicted in Overdose of Mossyrock Woman
A second person has been convicted in the 2020 overdose death of a Mossyrock woman following a two-day trial in Lewis County Superior Court. Jason Jensen, 30, of University Place, was found guilty Oct. 19 of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, fentanyl, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Chronicle
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday
Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 20, 2022
On 10/20/22 at 9:19 a.m. in the 5700 block of Shady Lane Rd SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Jacob Lee Gomez, 31, on suspicion of 1) first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, 2) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver cocaine while armed and 3) unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver synthetic narcotic while armed.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Multiple Domestic Violence Offenses in 2021 Arrested Thursday on Outstanding Warrants
A Centralia man accused of dragging a woman by her hair into a residence in June 2021 and grabbing a different woman by the throat two months later has been arrested. Telor L. Maclin, 29, was booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Chronicle
Bail Set at $100K for Woman Blamed for I-5 Crash in South Lewis County That Severely Injured Motorist
An Everett woman who lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 5 near Winlock and Toledo on Wednesday, causing both her vehicle and another vehicle to roll, has been charged with vehicular assault for allegedly being under the influence at the time of the crash. A Washington State Patrol (WSP)...
Chronicle
Chehalis Man, 35, Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 5
A 35-year-old Chehalis man has died following a crash on Interstate 5 Saturday, according to the Washington State Patrol. Kyle S. Fanning was traveling in the northbound lanes at mile marker 75 in Chehalis at about 2:45 p.m. on a 2018 Harley Davidson when the crash occurred, according to the state patrol. He moved across two lanes and accelerated at a “rapid rate,” the state patrol reported.
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol (WSP) stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510...
KXL
UPDATED: Kelso High School On Lockdown On Reports Of A Gun On Campus
UPDATE as of 6:27pm – Kelso Police say that they responded to the threat, initiated via text message and image, of a firearm possibly inside Kelso High School. No firearm was found. UPDATE as of 4:30pm – Kelso Police responded to a threat of a possible firearm inside Kelso...
Chronicle
JNET: Second Man Found Guilty in 2020 Overdose Death of Mossyrock Woman
A second person has been convicted in the 2020 overdose death of a Mossyrock woman, according to a news release from the Joint Narcotic Enforcement Team (JNET) on Thursday. Layla R. Horton, 27, was discovered dead in her Mossyrock home after overdosing on fentanyl on Nov. 10, 2020. Joshua Jacobs,...
Man arrested after allegedly firing gun ‘indiscriminately’ near Longview school
Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday who is accused of firing a pistol "indiscriminately" near a school in Longview, Wash., according to Longview Police Department.
Tri-City Herald
Group of teens suspected in series of robberies, assaults of 8 people in Lakewood, Tacoma
Lakewood police have arrested three teenagers suspected in a series of eight robberies and assaults in the Tacoma area this week that included attacks on three ride-share drivers. Between Monday and Wednesday, the alleged robbers attacked eight people and stole vehicles and other property in incidents reported in Tacoma, Lakewood...
thejoltnews.com
Duo accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from the store, damaging police car
Lacey police arrested a Ballard man and a Roy woman after they allegedly stole items worth over $1,000 and damaged a patrol car while fleeing from officers. Shawn Armstrong, 35, and Melissa Segro, 43, were arrested on Oct. 3 after a reported theft at Kohls on Sleater Kinney Road. A...
Chronicle
Missing 80-Year-Old Woman Found Alive in Vehicle Near TransAlta Property Wednesday Afternoon
Mariya Zagorodnyaya, who was the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Washington State Patrol on behalf of the Centralia Police Department Wednesday morning, has been located. Deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the end of Little Hanaford Road at the entrance to TransAlta’s property...
Recognize them? Police seeking teens in 8 assaults, car thefts
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Lakewood police are asking for the public’s help identifying a group of teens believed to be involved in multiple robberies in the Tacoma area. The Lakewood Police Department said officers working on surveillance arrested “several” suspects Thursday night as they returned to a Walmart, but investigators are seeking help identifying the other suspects involved in the incidents.
Prepare for traffic grief around Spanaway — multiple long-term road closures start Monday
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Multiple roads in Spanaway will be closed beginning Monday due to a sewer line installation. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as a part of a multi-phased project to serve the growing population of south Pierce County. Starting...
q13fox.com
Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
The Suburban Times
LPD seeks public’s help on solving a series of robberies in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions
City of Lakewood Police Department announcement. Lakewood Police need the public’s help in identifying a group of teens suspected to be involved in multiple robbery cases in Lakewood and neighboring jurisdictions. The first incident in this series occurred on October 17th, at 3:45AM at the 7200 block of South...
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
