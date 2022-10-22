ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

southernillinoisnow.com

Area Teams Find Out Where They Go For Playoff Football

Selection Saturday for the IHSA football playoffs was held. In 8a, Edwardsville will play at O’Fallon in the opening round. In 6a, East St Louis hosts Oak Lawn Richards. In 5a, Mahomet Seymour hosts Ottawa, Centralia is the 12th seed at 5-4 and will travel to Triad who is 7-2. Highland will host Dunlap, Marion is at Mascoutah and Mt Vernon got the 11th seed at 5-4 and will travel to 7-2 Kankakee.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

STLCC Forest Park campus briefly on lockdown

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis Community College’s Forest Park campus was on lockdown earlier this morning. The school tweeted at 8:11 am that there was an emergency nearby and, “If you are on campus, please shelter in place and follow instructions from campus officials. If you’re on your way to campus, we ask […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
unewsonline.com

SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood High Principal Announces Retirement

Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener recently announced that he will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. He has been the principal for the past 12 years, and has served the Kirkwood School District for nearly three decades. Havener began his career in 1994 as a business...
KIRKWOOD, MO
ehstigertimesonline.com

Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville

The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

