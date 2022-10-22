ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes

The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades

The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
Yakima Herald Republic

Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center

Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday

Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
Thurston County Food Bank Selects First CEO

The Thurston County Food Bank board of directors has hired Jay Kang to lead the organization as its first chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced. Kang replaces former longtime executive director Robert Coit. Kang starts Nov. 1. Kang has been involved with both faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations for more...
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Olympia (WA)

The capital of Washington State, Olympia, is home to a diverse culture with a vibrant art and music scene. The city is the county seat of Thurston County and the county’s largest city. It had a population of 52,290 in 2020. This mid-sized charming Pacific Northwest city has an...
In Loving Memory of Shirley Emery O'Dell: 1949-2022

Shirley Ann Emery O'Dell, 73, of Chehalis, Washington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother departed this life on Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on April 15, 1949, to Lilly Ritenour of Aberdeen, Washington, where she was born and raised and met her first husband Marvin Earl Emery. They met when Shirley was 12 and Marvin was 13. They got married in 1964 in Aberdeen, Washington. They had 4 children and later moved to Chehalis, Washington. They were married for 32 years until Marvin passed away on Oct. 26, 1996.
Death Notice:

• GERALDINE S. ELEFRITZ, 92, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
southsoundbiz.com

Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
