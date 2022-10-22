Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Chronicle
United Thurston County Commissioners, Mayors Send Letter to State Legislators Opposing Airport
The mayors of Olympia, Yelm, Lacey, Rainier, Tumwater, Tenino and Bucoda, along with the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), on Oct. 17 sent a letter to Washington state lawmakers voicing continued opposition to a proposed airport in Thurston County. The new airport is being proposed as the Seattle-Tacoma...
Chronicle
3rd District Candidates Kent, Gluesenkamp Perez to Debate in Cowlitz County Oct. 27
Southwest Washington congressional candidates Joe Kent and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez are scheduled to be in Longview Oct. 27 for a live, hour-long debate leading into November’s election. The debate, which starts at 6 p.m. at Lower Columbia College’s Wollenberg Auditorium, is organized by Oregon Public Broadcasting’s “Think Out Loud”...
Chronicle
Lewis County Sets Dates for Public Hearing on Land Use Rezones and UGA Changes
The Lewis County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) has set the schedule for a public hearing on Ordinance 1337, which includes seven amendments: rezones for YMCA at Mineral Lake, a new surface mine south of Ethel, the Adna Grocery Store property and the DeGoede hillside property, as well as three urban growth area (UGA) boundary changes, including two in Chehalis and one in Centralia.
King County Elections roll out new ballot tracking tool with more transparency measures
SEATTLE — Ballots are now making their way to 1.4 million King County voters for the upcoming midterm elections. For this voting cycle, King County Elections rolled out its new ballot tracking system. Previously, voters have been able to track when their ballot is mailed and when it’s counted....
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Anti-cop activist who demanded vandalism is appointed to school board
An anti-cop activist who demanded we “tear everything up in this f****** city” was appointed to a vacant school board position in Olympia. And the Olympia School Board is not backing down. Talauna Reed is a community activist and former council candidate who railed against cops in the...
q13fox.com
Jan. 6 charges: Orting School Board responds
New information about the role some people in Washington state played in the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Two men from Lynnwood are now arrested on federal charges.
Yakima Herald Republic
Iconic Federal Way rink to anchor new South King County community center
Michelle Geonanga has skated every rink between Olympia and Burlington, but, she said, the energy at the former Pattison’s West Skating Center “can’t be matched.”. When the family owners decided last year to sell the storied roller rink and retire, many of the rink's most devoted skaters were devastated.
Chronicle
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
Chronicle
Lewis County Law Enforcement Agencies Participate in National Family Violence Warrant Sweep Tuesday
Law enforcement personnel across Lewis County, including the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Centralia Police Department, the Napavine Police Department and the Morton Police Department, served a large number of warrants on Tuesday during the annual National Family Violence Warrant Sweep, according to news releases from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Centralia Police Department.
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Chronicle
Thurston County Food Bank Selects First CEO
The Thurston County Food Bank board of directors has hired Jay Kang to lead the organization as its first chief executive officer, the nonprofit announced. Kang replaces former longtime executive director Robert Coit. Kang starts Nov. 1. Kang has been involved with both faith-based and community-based nonprofit organizations for more...
Chronicle
Teens Alert Lacey Council to Threat of Violence, Partial Lockdown at Area Schools
A threat of violence directed at Timberline High School and a partial lock down at River Ridge High School were brought to the attention of Lacey City Council on Thursday. And the two high school students who delivered the message also happen to serve on the city's youth council. Both spoke during public comment.
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Socialist Seattle Dem who pushed police defunding fumes at cops for not protecting her from feces thrower
Progressive Seattle city council member Kshama Savant is upset with police department for not doing more to protect her from a suspect who reportedly keeps throwing feces on her lawn.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Olympia (WA)
The capital of Washington State, Olympia, is home to a diverse culture with a vibrant art and music scene. The city is the county seat of Thurston County and the county’s largest city. It had a population of 52,290 in 2020. This mid-sized charming Pacific Northwest city has an...
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Shirley Emery O'Dell: 1949-2022
Shirley Ann Emery O'Dell, 73, of Chehalis, Washington, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother departed this life on Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on April 15, 1949, to Lilly Ritenour of Aberdeen, Washington, where she was born and raised and met her first husband Marvin Earl Emery. They met when Shirley was 12 and Marvin was 13. They got married in 1964 in Aberdeen, Washington. They had 4 children and later moved to Chehalis, Washington. They were married for 32 years until Marvin passed away on Oct. 26, 1996.
Chronicle
Death Notice:
• GERALDINE S. ELEFRITZ, 92, Onalaska, died Oct. 16 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary.
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
