Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Chronicle
All Evacuation Notices From Goat Rocks Fire Lifted
As of Monday morning at 11:30 a.m., all evacuation notices set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in Packwood area neighborhoods were lifted, including all of Timberline, High Valley, Goat Rocks and other communities. Firefighters at the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood have begun removing portable water...
Chronicle
Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County
Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals
The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
Chronicle
'Greatest Challenge and Greatest Opportunity': Local Radio Station KACS Will Host Telethon This Week
There will be a telethon on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to support the local radio station KACS. Supported by donations from listeners, the family-friendly radio station has struggled under the current economic situation like many other charities, according to a news release from the station. According to Network Manager...
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Mineral YMCA Camp an Investment in Nature — and Ourselves
Swimming. Hiking. Singing around the campfire. Those who have experienced a YMCA summer camp tell us these and other activities help create great memories and lifelong friendships. But the camps do more than that. They also get kids out from behind their computer screens and into the outdoors, where they...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: ‘Plugging’ for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
We assume that the lights will always go on when we flip the switch and the rates will be reasonable. But I’m nervous. You should be as well. Power rates are threatening to escalate. I’m looking to Kevin Emerson to give us “surge protection” from inflammatory energy prices. Kevin has a record of leading other agencies out of financial crises by confronting fiscal mismanagement, simplifying budgets, retiring debts, building reserves and ensuring equipment is well supplied and serviced.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Columnist Is an Asset to Community; Fort Borst Needs Support
I’d like to thank Julie McDonald for her recent articles about the history of the Mills family and their legacy in our region. Also, thanks for her reference to Fort Borst and its importance in that regard. My late friend and distant cousin Larry Mills, whom Julie wrote about...
Chronicle
Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis
The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Snaza Is Our Last Line of Defense Against an Ever-Encroaching Government
I am concerned with the current political climate in the state of Washington. We have Democrats running as Republicans because the left has realized that the policies that they and the “moderate” Republicans have put in place have been disastrous for our state, from legalizing hard drugs, not holding criminals accountable for their actions, defunding our police, the massive regulations on our small businesses to allowing our governor unending and unchecked unconstitutional powers to shut down our schools, businesses and our lives. All while allowing big box stores to stay open and allow protesters and criminals to run rampant.
Chronicle
Nationally Known Speaker William Federer to Present at Centralia’s Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6
Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. He is president...
Chronicle
Packwood Subarea Plan Open for Public Review and Feedback
In a bit of irony, the Packwood Community Hall on Saturday was occupied by the Goat Rocks Fire incident command team and the Lewis County Fire District 10 (Packwood) Fire Hall was being used as a community gathering venue. Visitors filled the fire hall meeting room from 11 a.m. to...
Chronicle
Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday
Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
Chronicle
Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition
Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
Chronicle
What Happened to Aron Christensen? Friends Frustrated With Lack of Information After Man Found Dead Near Walupt Lake in August
Aron Christensen had 20 years of experience hiking and camping on his own, so none of his friends batted an eye when he broke off from the group camping at Walupt Lake Campground southeast of Randle to do a roughly 13-mile solo hike on Friday, Aug. 19. Christensen and his...
Chronicle
Providence Swedish Hospitals Move to Self-Screening for COVID-19
The Providence Swedish hospitals located in the South Puget Sound area — including Providence Centralia and Providence St. Peter — are changing their COVID-19 policy to a self-screening one. “Over the past two years, Providence Swedish Hospitals have learned to manage COVID-19 and have strong protocols in place...
Chronicle
WDFW Announces Coastal Clam Digs Beginning Monday
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced opportunities for clam digging at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis beaches from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30. “Digging should continue to be great on the open beaches,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Most of the 26,000 harvesters who went out during the recent opener found easy digging, and if the weather cooperates, we’re expecting more of the same.”
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Politics Have No Place in the Sheriff’s Office — Vote Murphy
I am writing on behalf of Tracy Murphy for sheriff. I have to support my fellow vest wearer. I led the veterans group presenting the flag at Vader’s May Day Parade this past spring wearing my vest and shared a photo with Tracy. A question has popped up: “Do...
