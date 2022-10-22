ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

All Evacuation Notices From Goat Rocks Fire Lifted

As of Monday morning at 11:30 a.m., all evacuation notices set in place due to the Goat Rocks Fire in Packwood area neighborhoods were lifted, including all of Timberline, High Valley, Goat Rocks and other communities. Firefighters at the Goat Rocks Fire northeast of Packwood have begun removing portable water...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County

Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals

The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
LA CENTER, WA
Letter to the Editor: ‘Plugging’ for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County PUD Commissioner

We assume that the lights will always go on when we flip the switch and the rates will be reasonable. But I’m nervous. You should be as well. Power rates are threatening to escalate. I’m looking to Kevin Emerson to give us “surge protection” from inflammatory energy prices. Kevin has a record of leading other agencies out of financial crises by confronting fiscal mismanagement, simplifying budgets, retiring debts, building reserves and ensuring equipment is well supplied and serviced.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis

The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
CHEHALIS, WA
Letter to the Editor: Snaza Is Our Last Line of Defense Against an Ever-Encroaching Government

I am concerned with the current political climate in the state of Washington. We have Democrats running as Republicans because the left has realized that the policies that they and the “moderate” Republicans have put in place have been disastrous for our state, from legalizing hard drugs, not holding criminals accountable for their actions, defunding our police, the massive regulations on our small businesses to allowing our governor unending and unchecked unconstitutional powers to shut down our schools, businesses and our lives. All while allowing big box stores to stay open and allow protesters and criminals to run rampant.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Packwood Subarea Plan Open for Public Review and Feedback

In a bit of irony, the Packwood Community Hall on Saturday was occupied by the Goat Rocks Fire incident command team and the Lewis County Fire District 10 (Packwood) Fire Hall was being used as a community gathering venue. Visitors filled the fire hall meeting room from 11 a.m. to...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Three Injured In Crash Caused by Illegal U-Turn Near Ethel on Sunday

Three people were injured in a collision on U.S. Highway 12 near Ethel caused by a vehicle making an illegal U-turn Sunday evening. A green 2005 Honda Element driven by 26-year-old Jorge L. Jbocanegralopez reportedly started making an illegal U-turn from eastbound to westbound U.S. Highway 12 between Jackson Highway and Tucker Road when a black 2007 Toyota Camry driving eastbound struck the Element, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
ETHEL, WA
Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition

Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
TOLEDO, WA
Providence Swedish Hospitals Move to Self-Screening for COVID-19

The Providence Swedish hospitals located in the South Puget Sound area — including Providence Centralia and Providence St. Peter — are changing their COVID-19 policy to a self-screening one. “Over the past two years, Providence Swedish Hospitals have learned to manage COVID-19 and have strong protocols in place...
CENTRALIA, WA
WDFW Announces Coastal Clam Digs Beginning Monday

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has announced opportunities for clam digging at Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Copalis beaches from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30. “Digging should continue to be great on the open beaches,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Most of the 26,000 harvesters who went out during the recent opener found easy digging, and if the weather cooperates, we’re expecting more of the same.”
LONG BEACH, WA
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up

The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA

