UCSD Guardian

Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers

Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
kusi.com

San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report

The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread

With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
KPBS

Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions

San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
SAN DIEGO, CA
macaronikid.com

Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay

*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Last day to register to vote via mail on Monday, Oct. 24

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most San Diegans vote via mail by sending in ballots prior to election day. Those not registered to vote don’t receive mail-in ballots, but voters can still register to vote in-person up until election day on Nov. 8th. The last day to register to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Arnie Levine: “Homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life”

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arnie Levine is running for Mayor of El Cajon in the 2022 Midterms. He is a San Diego local who has worked in real-estate since 1986. “El Cajon residents deserve higher standards. Sadly, mostly in the past decade, the onset of issues such as homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life in our once revived and reputable city,” Arnie Levine wrote on his webpage.
EL CAJON, CA
kusi.com

Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy

DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
DEL MAR, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON

October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
EL CAJON, CA

