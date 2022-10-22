Read full article on original website
Pneumonia-Fighting Microbots Developed by UC San Diego Researchers
Researchers at UC San Diego have developed microscopic robots, otherwise known as microbots, to deliver antibiotics to treat potentially life-threatening pneumonia. These swimming hybrid microbots consist of tiny particles, also known as nanoparticles, attached to microalgae. Microalgae, miniscule single-celled organisms that thrive in aqueous environments, give the microrobots the ability to move, allowing the microrobots to carry their attached nanoparticles more deeply into lung tissue. The nanoparticles, located on the surface of the microalgae, are coated with neutrophil membrane, a type of white blood cell, and contain antibiotics to be delivered to the site of infection.
kusi.com
San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022. Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected. Greater than normal numbers of children...
countynewscenter.com
County Launches Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report
The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency is introducing a new combined Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report that will provide San Diegans with a detailed snapshot of common respiratory illness activity in the region on a weekly basis. The new report will be released each Thursday and contains,...
Bird flu has arrived to San Diego County
The dead body of a black swan found at a lake in San Diego County tested positive for avian influenza, according to local officials.
Flu Cases Already High Enough for Health Officials to Predict ‘Extremely Disruptive’ Season
According to San Diego County public health officials, more than 1,650 San Diegans have been diagnosed with a lab-confirmed case of influenza this season. The 1,664 cases reported locally since July 1 are more than seven times higher than the 217 cases reported at the same time last year during the 2021-22 flu season, with many pandemic restrictions still in place.
chulavistatoday.com
Flu Cases Rise, County Urges Residents To Be Aware of Symptoms To Avoid Spread
With influenza cases on the rise, San Diego County health officials today encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the. signs and symptoms of influenza, as well as other respiratory illnesses, and to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their family members. According to the county, more than 1,600...
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
kusi.com
Mayor Bill Wells continues to fight inequitable distribution of homeless into El Cajon
EL CAJON (KUSI) – El Cajon is one of San Diego’s County’s largest constituencies, one that represents San Diego in its diversity, differing cultures, and split political makeup. El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has been calling out San Diego County for their “inequitable” distribution of motel vouchers,...
a-z-animals.com
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches
See a Great White Shark Breach by Surfers in San Diego, and No One Flinches. Some beachgoers may be used to seeing wildlife and sea creatures. But when a shark breaches the water, it’s something to notice!. These surfers at Lower Trestles in San Onofre State Beach, San Diego,...
macaronikid.com
Being Papa Pal is a Great Way Teachers Can Earn Extra Pay
*Disclaimer: The author applied for and obtained a job with Papa to facilitate the writing of this review. The author received compensation for this article. All thoughts and opinions expressed are their own. The holidays are coming sooner than I had hoped. Retailers are already selling their holiday decorations and...
kusi.com
Last day to register to vote via mail on Monday, Oct. 24
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Most San Diegans vote via mail by sending in ballots prior to election day. Those not registered to vote don’t receive mail-in ballots, but voters can still register to vote in-person up until election day on Nov. 8th. The last day to register to...
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
kusi.com
San Diego County to receive roughly $100 million from opioid lawsuit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last January, California received a historic 26 billion dollar payout from drug companies for their role in the opioid epidemic. San Diego county believes we’ll get about 100 million dollars of those funds. Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Joel Anderson say they have a plan...
Study finds gas appliances in California homes leaking hazardous chemicals
SAN DIEGO — A new study finds that gas stoves in California homes are leaking dangerous chemicals, including benzene. While more research is needed to determine exactly how many homes have leaks, a previous study has shown that these leaks can occur even when the stoves are turned off.
kusi.com
Arnie Levine: “Homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Arnie Levine is running for Mayor of El Cajon in the 2022 Midterms. He is a San Diego local who has worked in real-estate since 1986. “El Cajon residents deserve higher standards. Sadly, mostly in the past decade, the onset of issues such as homelessness, housing affordability, and school safety are threatening the quality of life in our once revived and reputable city,” Arnie Levine wrote on his webpage.
Rail Service Between Oceanside and San Diego Scheduled to Resume
Coastal rail service remains suspended north of the North County Transit District service area in San Diego Monday.
kusi.com
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
foxla.com
Over a hundred people running from LA to San Diego for a good cause
LOS ANGELES - Why drive to San Diego when you can run, especially when it’s for a good cause?!. About 150 runners from LA are making the 150-mile trek down south, including our very own Hailey Winslow on Team "Run PDR." This first-of-its-kind relay run started on the 6th...
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
