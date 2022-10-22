Read full article on original website
Chronicle
'Greatest Challenge and Greatest Opportunity': Local Radio Station KACS Will Host Telethon This Week
There will be a telethon on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to support the local radio station KACS. Supported by donations from listeners, the family-friendly radio station has struggled under the current economic situation like many other charities, according to a news release from the station. According to Network Manager...
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Chronicle
Nationally Known Speaker William Federer to Present at Centralia’s Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6
Nationally-known speaker and best selling author William Federer will speak at Mountain View Baptist Church on Nov. 4, 5 and 6. He will speak at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4; 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5; and at 8:30 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6. He is president...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: New Dimout Restrictions Announced for Pacific Coast During World War II
New, more stringent dimout regulations were scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1942 along the Pacific Coast. The new rules were to apply “to virtually every citizen and household in Lewis County,” The Chronicle reported. It was reported those not observing the regulations would be “liable to punishment.”
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Woman, 77, Lovingly Looks After Long-Lasting Animals
The first time Myrna Loy went to a keg party during young adulthood, it was a celebration of the birthday for a 21-year-old cow. Now 77, Loy, of La Center, is celebrating the final months of a cow even older than that. Her name is La Wheezie Jefferson, or La Wheezie for short, and she’s 22. Perhaps more incredible than the cow’s age though, is this summer, she gave birth to twins.
travelawaits.com
This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Chronicle
Local Gala to Support Seattle Children’s Hospital Set for Dec. 2 in Chehalis
The Adaline Coffman Guild is a group of volunteers that has been dedicated to raising money in Lewis County for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital since 1940. In 2021, 705 Lewis County children received care at Seattle Children’s Hospital, incurring over $2 million in costs. Seattle Children’s Hospital does not turn away children, regardless of any circumstances in which they may come to the hospital.
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: ‘Plugging’ for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County PUD Commissioner
We assume that the lights will always go on when we flip the switch and the rates will be reasonable. But I’m nervous. You should be as well. Power rates are threatening to escalate. I’m looking to Kevin Emerson to give us “surge protection” from inflammatory energy prices. Kevin has a record of leading other agencies out of financial crises by confronting fiscal mismanagement, simplifying budgets, retiring debts, building reserves and ensuring equipment is well supplied and serviced.
Chronicle
Group Buying Centralia Motel 6 Offers Artistic Renderings of Planned Studio Apartments
Sage Investment Group plans to close on the sale of the Motel 6 on Belmont Avenue in Centralia on Halloween with plans to transform the building into “nice, affordable” studio apartments, according to co-owner Emily Hubbard. She said rent will be “$900 gross including a full utility package...
Chronicle
Commentary: DNR Fails to Disclose Environmental and Social Impacts of Carbon Scheme
The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is rushing to approve a “carbon project” that would lease 10,000 acres of forested state trust lands in western Washington to private interests under the guise of reducing carbon emissions. Instead of selling timber to local manufacturers as required by law,...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Heidi St. John Endorses Emerson for PUD
I’m Heidi St. John and I want to encourage you to vote for Kevin Emerson for Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) commissioner in District 3. Kevin is a local business owner who is family focused. His priorities are in order, God, family and community. He has the historical understanding we want in our elected officials. Kevin understands what our founding fathers meant in the Declaration of Independence. Governments are instituted among men to secure our God-given liberties.
Chronicle
Nerf War Held for Toledo Boy, 4, With Terminal Heart Condition
Dozens of families gathered at Fort Borst Park in Centralia on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. for a Nerf gun fight in honor of Titus Sickles, a 4-year-old Toledo boy. Titus was unable to attend after falling ill and spending the night on oxygen at Seattle Children’s Hospital.
southsoundbiz.com
Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South
The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
macaronikid.com
Catch The Halloween Train For A Trip To Family Fun
The Northwest Railway Museum invites you to join the spooktacular fun of this. season’s Halloween Train excursions. Halloween Train will run on the weekends of. October 15-16, 22-23, and 29-30. Your hauntingly good time includes a decorated train ride while you sit back to enjoy. the changing autumn colors...
Chronicle
In Focus: Best of Lewis County Winners Announced During Event at The Juice Box in Centralia
Best of Lewis County contest winners were announced during an event at The Juice Box hosted by The Chronicle Thursday night in downtown Centralia. The Best of Lewis County special section, which features all of the winners and finalists, is included with Saturday's edition of The Chronicle. The section will be published at chronline.com on Tuesday.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Olympia (WA)
The capital of Washington State, Olympia, is home to a diverse culture with a vibrant art and music scene. The city is the county seat of Thurston County and the county’s largest city. It had a population of 52,290 in 2020. This mid-sized charming Pacific Northwest city has an...
Chronicle
Outdoor Burn Ban to Be Lifted Tuesday in Unincorporated Lewis County
Outdoor burning in the unincorporated areas of Lewis County will be permitted again, effective at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to a news release from the county, the county commissioners and Lewis County Fire Marshal decided to lift the current burn restrictions after careful review of the current and extended weather forecast.
Chronicle
In Loving Memory of Mary Rose Myer: 1932-2022
Mary Rose Myer, 90, a lifetime resident of Onalaska, Washington, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 20, 2022. She passed away at Centralia Providence Hospital surrounded by family, including her children and many of her grandchildren. Mary was born Jan. 1, 1932, in Onalaska to Frank and Margaret...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Race Heats Up
The Thurston County sheriff has been on the defensive in recent weeks as his challenger Derek Sanders has critiqued his handling of crime, staffing and accountability issues. Meanwhile, John Snaza has pushed back against any perceived failings and touted his years of experience on the job. These talking points have...
Chronicle
United Thurston County Commissioners, Mayors Send Letter to State Legislators Opposing Airport
The mayors of Olympia, Yelm, Lacey, Rainier, Tumwater, Tenino and Bucoda, along with the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), on Oct. 17 sent a letter to Washington state lawmakers voicing continued opposition to a proposed airport in Thurston County. The new airport is being proposed as the Seattle-Tacoma...
