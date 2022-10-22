Read full article on original website
WNDU
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings
(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
WNDU
Marian boys soccer advances to Class 2A State Final
CHESTERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marian boys soccer team punched its ticket to the Class 2A State Final after defeating Fort Wayne Canterbury 3-2 in the semi-state championship Saturday in Chesterton. The Knights (17-1-2) will face Brebuef Jesuit (16-4-1) on Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. at Carroll Stadium in...
WNDU
St. Mary’s College celebrates 50th anniversary of Title IX
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Mary’s College held a reception on campus marking the 50th anniversary of Title IX. There was a panel discussion with women who, in the 1970′s and 80′s, paved the way for women’s athletic programs at Notre Dame. Title IX passed in 1972 and bans sex-based discrimination.
WNDU
Gov. Whitmer, Tudor Dixon discuss Michigan’s budget ahead of November’s midterms
DETROIT (WNDU) - They were on the same stage, but not at the same time. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the G.O.P. challenger Tudor Dixon took turns on Friday addressing the Detroit Economic Club. Both discussed their plans to increase population to meet Michigan’s workforce needs of the future.
WNDU
‘Cops & Goblins’ returns to Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Trick-or-treaters will flock to Four Winds Field on Monday for a very popular event. The South Bend Police Department’s annual ‘Cops & Goblins’ event will take place from 5 – 7:30 p.m. on October 24. Various groups and organizations will have tables...
WNDU
Florida man killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
WNDU
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 1
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: SGRho Blackout “Rhoyal” Affair Gala
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The local Sigma Gamma Rho chapter president and historian stopped by 16 News Now Sunday Morning to talk about their upcoming event. They’re hosting their annual Blackout Royal Affair Gala on November 19th as a celebration of all the philanthropy they’ve done in Michiana over the past year.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Princess
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now welcomed a very special guest to the WNDU Studios Saturday morning who is looking for a new home. Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to her friend Princess!. Princess...
WNDU
No harm, no fowl: VegFest returns to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of people came out to the Century Center to support local vegan vendors, learn more about veganism, or try the lifestyle for the first time. “As a vegan of almost two years, it’s exciting to see all these new opportunities and just to have...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Filbert
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Filbert!. Filbert is about 7 years old, so he doesn’t really have...
WNDU
Goshen College mourns loss of student-athlete who died from injuries suffered in crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Goshen College community is mourning after a student-athlete died from the injuries he suffered in a car crash earlier this week. Goshen College officials say Ezra Kipruto Kogei, a sophomore nursing major from Eldoret, Kenya and member of the men’s cross-country team, was involved in a crash in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 16.
WNDU
Inaugural Pokagon Art Fest held at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Pokagon Band hosted its first ever Art Fest on Saturday at Howard Park. From handmade jewelry and art to basket making and performances, the Pokagon Art Fest was a free event, open to the public. The Art Fest celebrated the contributions of the Pokagon...
WNDU
R.S.V. cases on the rise in Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Now to a health alert as R.S.V. cases are sending more and more infants to the hospital across the country. Reports out of Chicago and Indianapolis are also noting that these cases are popping up earlier in the year than they normally do. Michiana is facing...
WNDU
St. Joseph Co., Mich. man hurt in deadly crash
BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - An eastern Michigan woman is dead and a St. Joseph County, Mich., man is hurt after a head-on crash this weekend. Michigan State Police officials said just before 1 a.m. on Saturday, Mollie Royce, 45, of suburban Flint was driving east on M-60 near Blossom Road in Branch County when she crossed the center line.
WNDU
First Alert Forecast: Dry Monday, Tracking Heavy Rain Tuesday Afternoon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few showers or brief thunderstorms are possible until the sun comes up. A few sprinkles could linger through the morning. Otherwise, we will be dry throughout the day on Monday. Clouds will increase throughout the day and the breeze will kick back up through the afternoon. High temperatures will again reach the middle 70s throughout the afternoon. High of 75 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
WNDU
Mishawaka’s Table or Treat draws big crowd to Riverwalk
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is still over a week away, but that isn’t stopping Michiana from getting in the spirit. All along the Riverwalk in Mishawaka, parents, and kids put on their best Halloween costumes and enjoyed “Table-or-Treat.”. Organized by the Mishawaka Parks Department, over 90 local...
