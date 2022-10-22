SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: A few showers or brief thunderstorms are possible until the sun comes up. A few sprinkles could linger through the morning. Otherwise, we will be dry throughout the day on Monday. Clouds will increase throughout the day and the breeze will kick back up through the afternoon. High temperatures will again reach the middle 70s throughout the afternoon. High of 75 degrees. Winds SW 10-15 mph.

MICHIANA, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO