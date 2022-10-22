Read full article on original website
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
Navy Times
Army reveals new details on SEAL team commander’s training death
A Navy SEAL team commander’s death during a helicopter training event last December had several primary causes, officials confirmed for the first time Thursday. They included communication issues within the aircraft, an early release of the rope that then-Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois used to descend to the target area, and “a lack of adequate communication between the aircrew and the partner ground force,” special operations officials confirmed.
EXCLUSIVE: Special forces soldier turned MMA fighter Tim Kennedy slams Navy for investigating instructors who blasted SEAL recruits with tear gas - warns soft training will get troops 'killed' and woke culture is making military 'soft'
A Green Beret sniper turned MMA fighter blasted the US Navy for launching a probe on instructors who used tear gas on SEAL recruits. Tim Kennedy, 43, an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and active service member, told DailyMail.com tear gas training was normal and necessary in the military as he said the general public sensationalized reports of the incident at San Clemente Island in California.
Flying Magazine
Air Force Says HH-60W Jolly Green II Helicopters Are Ready For Duty
The Sikorsky aircraft’s name honors the pioneering HH-3E rescue model from the Vietnam era. [Courtesy: U.S. Air Force]. The U.S. Air Force’s HH-60W Jolly Green II is officially ready for action, according to Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, who made the announcement at Joint base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
British RAF fighters just destroyed a US Navy ship — here's why
A decommissioned U.S. Navy frigate was blasted to smithereens by a variety of anti-ship weaponry during a rare, sophisticated live-fire exercise off the coast of Scotland.
America’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use by the Military
On Oct. 4, 2022, the most advanced aircraft carrier ever made, the USS Gerald R. Ford, departed from its Norfolk, Virginia, berth in its first major deployment – conducting training and operations alongside nine allied nations in the Atlantic. The Ford Class carrier will gradually replace the country’s 10 Nimitz-class flattops, which first hit the […]
Swarmed Navy Destroyer Had Its Bridge Illuminated By Mysterious Drones
USNReports The War Zone obtained reveal new details about swarming incidents off Southern California in 2019 and many more across the Pacific.
Air Force pilot miraculously survives as $78m F-35 crashes in ball of flames in Utah training exercise
A US Air Force pilot has miraculously survived after a $78m F-35 combat aircraft crashed at an airbase in Utah.The crash on Wednesday at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden occurred at 6.15pm local time at the north end of the runway, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.“The pilot ejected, was recovered and has been taken to local medical center for observation,” Hill Air Force Base tweeted.No further details were available on the pilot’s condition. No one on the ground was injured, according to the authorities.The cause of the crash is not yet known and is being...
Fort Benning and over 1,000 DOD other assets linked to the Confederacy to be renamed
WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Thursday that approved a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and more than 1,100 other items commemorating Confederate officers. Beginning on Dec. 18, 2022, the Department of Defense will start its plan to rename assets...
Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders
The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
Army Times
US Army plans two more tests of hypersonic missile ahead of fielding
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army plans to conduct two additional tests of its hypersonic missile before fielding it to the first unit by the end of fiscal 2023. The service delivered the first battery’s worth of ground equipment of Dark Eagle, a hypersonic weapons capability, just over a year ago. It went to the I Corps’ 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 17th Field Artillery Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state.
defensenews.com
US Air Force tests exoskeleton to give cargo-loading porters a boost
WASHINGTON — The Air Force this month demonstrated an exoskeleton it hopes will allow aerial porters to load cargo onto aircraft with fewer injuries and less fatigue. The Forge System exoskeleton is designed to augment the leg strength of aerial porters, who are in charge of managing and loading passengers and cargo on and off mobility aircraft, with pneumatically-powered leg braces and a backpack.
KTVZ
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing. The F-35A Lightning II crashed around 6:15 p.m. local time at the north end of the base’s runway, the wing said on social media. No one on the ground was injured, authorities said.
Ukraine Claims MiG-29 Pilot Downed Five Drones Before Ejecting
Accounts from the Ukrainian Air Force provide further indications of a burgeoning aerial drone war being fought over the country. The fact that Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 ‘kamikaze drones’ were apparently an integral part of Russia’s onslaught against Ukrainian cities earlier this week suggests that they have cemented their place alongside ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and (to a lesser degree) strikes by manned aircraft as a fundamental means of attacking military and civilian targets in the country. Now, it appears, the Ukrainian Air Force is on the hunt for the 440-pound drones, and has so far achieved mixed success.
U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team wows crowd at Lincoln Memorial
The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team participated in a Joint Service Drill Exhibition at the National Mall in Washington, D.C, on Oct. 19, marking the first “Drill Off” in ten years.
Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Carney accounted for from WWII
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, a B-24 Liberator gunner, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave, was accounted for.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Honoring Veterans with Military Medals
Veterans Day is a day to celebrate and pay tribute to military veterans. Veterans put their lives at risk to protect the freedom of all Americans. One way society shows respect and gratitude to armed service members is by honoring members with medals and ribbons. While civilians often see these...
MilitaryTimes
The Marine Corps hit all its recruitment goals for 2022
The Marine Corps met its recruitment goals for fiscal year 2022, making it one of the only branches this year to fully reach its target numbers. While each of the services has been facing recruitment challenges ― which service leaders attribute among other things to the COVID-19 pandemic ― a low interest in military service and a declining eligible population, the Marine Corps managed to overcome its enlistment obstacles.
U.K.: Royal Air Force experienced 'dangerous' interaction with Russian jet
A Russian jet released a missile in the vicinity of a Royal Air Force surveillance aircraft over international waters in September. Russia said the missile release was caused by a "technical malfunction."
KTBS
Gen. Tom Jones recalls flying first combat mission as a high ranking officer
COUSHATTA, La. -- Operation Desert Storm came and went with Tom Jones remaining stateside as an instructor pilot, thinking he'd ever get the chance to prove himself in combat. He would, since Saddam Hussein was left in power in Iraq. Now a retired Air Force lieutenant general, Jones remembers climbing...
