Read full article on original website
Related
shorelineareanews.com
Gov. Inslee: World’s largest melter of radioactive waste now heating up at Hanford
The world’s largest melter of radioactive waste is now heating up near Richland after more than 20 years of construction. The melter will be used to glassify radioactive waste from Hanford tanks, preparing the waste for permanent disposal. The melter will first create practice glass before processing real Hanford tank waste by the end of 2023.
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Snaza Is Our Last Line of Defense Against an Ever-Encroaching Government
I am concerned with the current political climate in the state of Washington. We have Democrats running as Republicans because the left has realized that the policies that they and the “moderate” Republicans have put in place have been disastrous for our state, from legalizing hard drugs, not holding criminals accountable for their actions, defunding our police, the massive regulations on our small businesses to allowing our governor unending and unchecked unconstitutional powers to shut down our schools, businesses and our lives. All while allowing big box stores to stay open and allow protesters and criminals to run rampant.
Washington State DNR expands program offering wildfire preparedness resources to homeowners
YAKIMA - The 2022 fire season may be coming to an end in the near future for Central Washington residents, but state agencies want to emphasize that the steps needed to prepare properties to be resilient against the threat of wildfire can be done any time of year. Washington State...
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: New Dimout Restrictions Announced for Pacific Coast During World War II
New, more stringent dimout regulations were scheduled to go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25, 1942 along the Pacific Coast. The new rules were to apply “to virtually every citizen and household in Lewis County,” The Chronicle reported. It was reported those not observing the regulations would be “liable to punishment.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: Feds are making it rain in Eastern Washington
When it rains it pours, the old saying goes. And as cooler, wetter weather delivers full-on fall to Eastern Washington this weekend, federal aid programs are sprinkling seed money on a couple of projects that promise long-term benefits for our region. On Tuesday, Yakima County commissioners — who in August...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heartache, anger in Central Washington over drinking-water wells tainted by ‘forever chemicals’
SELAH — In 2016, Brandi and Brad Hyatt purchased a three-bedroom home with sweeping views of the Cascades, Mount Rainier and Mount Adams. Their house sits more than 4 miles east of this Central Washington community, beyond the reach of Selah’s public water system. So, the couple and their two children relied on a well punched into a basalt lava rock aquifer to quench their thirst, cook, clean and bathe.
Chronicle
Through Pacific Northwest Drought and Downpour, What Will Happen to the Salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Over a Million Washington Residents Participate in World’s Largest Earthquake Drill
On Thursday (October 20th), more than 1.3 million Washington residents participated in what has been dubbed the world’s largest earthquake drill. According to MyNorthwest, the annual worldwide Great Shakeout earthquake drill was conducted at 10:20 PDT. The goal of the annual event is to help save lives from a quake. This is done by doing the “drop, cover, and hold” method. Participants do this by taking cover under desks, tables, or other sturdy items. Millions of people around the world, including Washington residents, participate in the earthquake drill.
Chronicle
Packwood Subarea Plan Open for Public Review and Feedback
In a bit of irony, the Packwood Community Hall on Saturday was occupied by the Goat Rocks Fire incident command team and the Lewis County Fire District 10 (Packwood) Fire Hall was being used as a community gathering venue. Visitors filled the fire hall meeting room from 11 a.m. to...
Chronicle
Federal Exam Shows Pandemic Hit Eighth Grade Math Especially Hard in Washington
The good news: Washington student scores in math and reading are either on par or better than the national average, even with the hardship of the pandemic. But in one of the largest snapshots of academic achievement since the school closures of 2020, math performance among Washington eighth-graders appeared to be slipping faster than the mean during an already historic plummet. The scores were released over the weekend.
WWEEK
Farmers in Clatskanie Drop Permit Appeal That Threatened Huge Renewable Diesel Refinery Along Columbia River
The board of the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company dropped a legal challenge that threatened to delay or even deep-six plans by Next Renewable Fuels to build the largest renewable diesel refinery in the country on land along the Columbia River near Clatskanie. At the same time, the board voted yesterday...
KOMO News
Candidates for Washington's next Secretary of State debate in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two candidates vying to become Washington's next Secretary of State took the stage to debate in Spokane on Sunday afternoon. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs debated his non-partisan challenger, Julie Anderson, at Gonzaga University's Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center. The debate will be presented by The Spokesman-Review and the League of Women Voters in affiliation with the Washington State Debate Coalition.
Chronicle
Guest Commentary: Mineral YMCA Camp an Investment in Nature — and Ourselves
Swimming. Hiking. Singing around the campfire. Those who have experienced a YMCA summer camp tell us these and other activities help create great memories and lifelong friendships. But the camps do more than that. They also get kids out from behind their computer screens and into the outdoors, where they...
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: Columnist Is an Asset to Community; Fort Borst Needs Support
I’d like to thank Julie McDonald for her recent articles about the history of the Mills family and their legacy in our region. Also, thanks for her reference to Fort Borst and its importance in that regard. My late friend and distant cousin Larry Mills, whom Julie wrote about...
KOMO News
State anticipates enforcement challenges if legal intoxication standard is lowered
WASHINGTON — Washington state officials are still looking into lowering the blood alcohol limit (BAC) but are finding enforcement may hinder its effectiveness. The National Traffic Safety Board is recommending that state officials lower the blood alcohol limit to .05 from .08. Utah lowered their BAC to .05 in...
Chronicle
United Thurston County Commissioners, Mayors Send Letter to State Legislators Opposing Airport
The mayors of Olympia, Yelm, Lacey, Rainier, Tumwater, Tenino and Bucoda, along with the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), on Oct. 17 sent a letter to Washington state lawmakers voicing continued opposition to a proposed airport in Thurston County. The new airport is being proposed as the Seattle-Tacoma...
Chronicle
Warning Signs: Hiring in Washington May Be at a Tipping Point
For much of the pandemic, hiring in Seattle and across Washington outpaced the rest of the nation, thanks in part to a red-hot tech sector. But there are growing signs — with lower hiring in tech, education and construction — that Washington's job market could be, as one economist puts it, "at the top of the roller coaster, about to plummet."
Dems try for first elected secretary of state in 6 decades
The race for Washington's secretary of state is between an appointed Democratic incumbent and a longtime nonpartisan county auditor. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August, which sent current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs and nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson to the general election. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman once she took a key election security job in the Biden administration. Hobbs has not yet faced voters, so November’s election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.
KXL
Washington Governor Jay Inslee To Introduce Amendment To Make Abortion A Constitutional Right
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Washington Governor Jay Inslee Friday announced that he’s working on a constitutional amendment to introduce to lawmakers that protects reproductive rights, “Washington state was a pro choice state, Washington state is a pro choice state, and we intend to make it a constitutional amendment so that Washington state will always be a pro choice state.”
Comments / 7