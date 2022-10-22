ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wspa.com

Pet of the Week: Minerva

It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Fire under investigation at Upstate business. Fire under investigation at Upstate business. Anderson Police seek public’s help in...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wspa.com

7Weather Forecast

It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case. Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case. Upstate father faces charges after baby death. Upstate father faces charges after baby death. Early voting...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening. According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. Officers say Frazier is...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
GREENVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Airplane lands on Spartanburg road due to engine trouble

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say an aircraft made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon along a multi-lane road in South Carolina. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA28 was forced to land in Spartanburg around 5 p.m. An...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Crews respond to Upstate house fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A house caught fire in the Pelham subdivision near Highway 14 and Batesville Road, according to Battalion Chief Harris with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department. A neighbor said that they first noticed the fire Sunday, at around two in the afternoon near the garage at...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 10 - Part 2

HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 10 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 10 - Part 2. It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Fire under investigation at Upstate business. Fire under investigation at...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
ANDERSON, SC
my40.tv

Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
BREVARD, NC
WYFF4.com

1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy