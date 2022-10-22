Read full article on original website
Related
wspa.com
Pet of the Week: Minerva
It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Fire under investigation at Upstate business. Fire under investigation at Upstate business. Anderson Police seek public’s help in...
wspa.com
7Weather Forecast
It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case. Anderson Police seek public’s help in murder case. Upstate father faces charges after baby death. Upstate father faces charges after baby death. Early voting...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teens in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens that were last seen on Sunday evening. According to police, Jasmine Alezandra Perez, 15, and Unique Eula Frazier, 17, were last seen at around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling Park. Officers say Frazier is...
FOX Carolina
Community project remembers lynching victims in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A years-long community remembrance project ended with a soil collection ceremony for Greenville’s last lynching victim. In 1895, miles outside of Greenville, a mob of more than 100 white people brutally lynched a Black man named Ira Johnson who was accused of killing a white man.
WYFF4.com
Fire at Greenville County shopping center sends smoke billowing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Video sent to WYFF News 4 just before 8 a.m. Monday showed smoke billowing in the White Horse Road area of Greenville County. A WYFF News 4 photographer said the fire is at the shopping center at Anderson Road and White Horse Road. This is across...
WLTX.com
Airplane lands on Spartanburg road due to engine trouble
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Authorities say an aircraft made an emergency landing on Sunday afternoon along a multi-lane road in South Carolina. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, the pilot of a single-engine Piper PA28 was forced to land in Spartanburg around 5 p.m. An...
FOX Carolina
Officials respond to crash in Greenville after K-9 SUV overturned
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to a crash involving a K-9 SUV that happened in Greenville Sunday evening. According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasantburg Drive and Edwards Road. Stay with FOX Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Plane lands on street in Spartanburg, knocking several powerlines down, police say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a street in Spartanburg, according to Maj. Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department. The plane landed on John B. White Boulevard, Littlejohn said. Littlejohn said they received a call on Sunday around 5:11 p.m. The plane...
WYFF4.com
Two people shot at Anderson County, South Carolina gas station, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of an Anderson County gas station, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they were called about 12:30 p.m. to the Stop a Minit (the old Eddie’s Mini Mart) along Abbeville Highway.
WYFF4.com
Crews respond to Upstate house fire
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A house caught fire in the Pelham subdivision near Highway 14 and Batesville Road, according to Battalion Chief Harris with the Pelham Batesville Fire Department. A neighbor said that they first noticed the fire Sunday, at around two in the afternoon near the garage at...
FOX Carolina
National Crime Prevention Month tips from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - October is National Crime Prevention Month and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is sharing some tips on how to best protect your home from crime. Here’s what they recommend doing:. Always lock your doors, windows, garage, and any connecting door between the garage...
wspa.com
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 10 - Part 2
HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone – Week 10 – Part …. HIGHLIGHTS: High School Red Zone - Week 10 - Part 2. It's Monday and that means another 'Pet of the Week'! This week's featured pet is Minerva. Fire under investigation at Upstate business. Fire under investigation at...
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 4:45 a.m. on Old Easley Bridge Road near Welcome Avenue Extension. Troopers said the vehicle was traveling north when it went off the right side of the road and hit a […]
wspa.com
Fountain Inn attempted murder suspect arrested in TX
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Fountain Inn was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas. The Fountain Inn Police Department said Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was charged following a “domestic dispute that resulted in Gallegos’Ramirez” discharging a firearm and striking the victim as least once” on October 20.
counton2.com
Kohler Co. will cease vitreous operations at Spartanburg facility, lay off more than 100 employees this December
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Kohler Co. is shutting down some of its operations at its Spartanburg County facility. “It’s kind of like somebody just dropped a bomb on your life,” said Kohler employee Travis Champion. Kohler Co. leaders tell 7NEWS they’re ending vitreous operations at the...
FOX Carolina
Anderson PD still looking for August murder suspect
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is continuing to look for information on a homicide investigation from August. On Aug. 9, Channing Derrell Chester was shot in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to police. He was shot by at least one suspect but that suspect is still on the run.
my40.tv
Vandals shatter doors, windows at 8 Brevard businesses
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard police are investigating after several downtown businesses were vandalized early Friday morning. According to the police department, eight businesses were vandalized with windows and doors shattered. “We came here and saw broken glass, broken doorways,” said Elisabeth Nelson, co-owner of Cup & Saucer.
FOX Carolina
Roads reopened after deadly motorcycle crash in Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department says North Pleasantburg Drive southbound at East North Street is now reopened. Officials say the area was shut down following a deadly crash.
WYFF4.com
1 dead following Upstate crash, troopers say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead following a crash in Greenville County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened Saturday around 5:15 p.m. on SC Highway 20, near Smith Street. According to troopers, the driver of a Pontiac Firebird was traveling east,...
Crews respond to fire at chemical plant in South Carolina
The Easley Fire Department has responded to a fire Friday afternoon at a chemical plant.
Comments / 0