Great Barrington, MA

Teen killed in accident honored during Great Barrington football game

By Ciara Speller
 2 days ago

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A special tribute was held Friday night for a local community mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend and football player. Monument Regional High School in Great Barrington honoring number 36 during their home game against Pathfinder Regional.

Hampden DA raises awareness during Domestic Violence Month

The number 36 was worn by Jack O’Brien, a graduate of the Monument High Class of 2020 and Otis native, who was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in March.

Friday night, dozens came out to show their support for the O’Brien family while watching a sport that Jack loved.

Following his passing, the Smile Like Jack Memorial Fund was created in his memory.

