Who Remembers the Spectacular Glamour Shots in the Maine Mall?
A lot of the 1990s is awesome. I mean, it's the decade that brought us 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld'. But there were some serious missteps too. I give to you Glamour Shots. Maybe you are scratching your head and thinking, but Lori, what exactly IS Glamour Shots? According to the Portland Public Library's digital commons,
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
Can’t Hold It? Here’s a List of All the Public Bathrooms in Portland, Maine
Nothing will ruin an outing like having to pee like a racehorse. Well, bring that horse to 30 different public restrooms in Portland! Go ahead and visit the big city, they've got you covered in the number one and number two business!. Portland knows that when you get the calling,...
Martha Stewart has a ‘Great Foodie Morning’ in Maine
Martha Stewart was in Maine over the weekend and visited a few of the foodie sights in Portland. On Sunday Morning, she went to the Standard Baking Co on Commercial Street. She said on her Instagram post that she enjoyed “coffee, breads, english muffins etc.”. Post Goes Viral. Stewart...
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
The Most Popular Trail From Maine to the New Hampshire Border is Adding Even More Trails
We love our trails, don't we? It's always nice to get out and about to hike, bike, jog, and snow shoe with friends and our dogs in that fresh New England air. That's why it's so exciting to learn that additional green space is in the works for one of the most popular trails on the Seacoast and beyond.
WMTW
Popular Portland bar and restaurant hit by carbon dioxide shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — The Great Lost Bear bar and restaurant is dealing with a shortage of carbon dioxide, preventing beer from being poured from its taps. On Saturday, the bar lost the capacity to pour beer at the end of the evening. It began Sunday with only 20 of its 80 taps being able to pour following the installation of an older CO2 tank.
Big Apple Convenience Store in Windham, Maine Begins Major Renovation
The Big Apple Store near the Windham Mall on Route 302 has closed its gas pumps in preparation for a major renovation that will transform it into a larger, more modern convenience store. C.N. Brown based in South Paris, Maine owns the 73 Big Apple stores in Maine and New...
Can You Guess What This New Item for Sale at the Portland Sea Dogs Store is?
Something new popped up online today in the Sea Dogs store that had me scratching my head for a minute trying to figure out what it was. If you've never been to the official shop at Hadlock Field or visited the merchandise store at PortlandSeaDogs.com, your missing out on some really cool stuff that every Sea Dogs fan should get their hands on.
10 Cozy Authentic Italian Restaurants in the Greater Portland, Maine, Area
Strolling through the cobblestone streets and brick buildings of Portland can sometimes make you feel like you are right in Europe. Wander down Wharf Street and you could convince yourself you’re in Bologna. This may elicit a feeling in you that makes you crave some authentic Italian cuisine. We...
Pregnant Woman Sparks Debate About Bathrooms in Portland’s Monument Square
It's unfortunately a problem we've probably all run into at one point or another. You're out and about in Portland, strolling up and down Monument Square either enjoying the weather or window shopping (or actual shopping) when all of a sudden -- it hits. The urge to go to the...
Just in Time for Black Friday, New Auburn Target Opens November 6
This is where the old Kmart lived for years at 603 Center Street in Auburn. It took almost two years and almost 10 million dollars to renovate the store, but it's almost ready!. This will be the sixth Target to open in Maine joining Augusta, Bangor, Biddeford, South Portland, and...
Greene Man Goes Moose Hunting & Uncovers Bizarre Surprise While Harvesting
Last week, Greene resident, Ryan Boucher went moose hunting, according to WGME Channel 13. This started out as a pretty normal hunt, but then changed after Ryan bagged his first moose in Andover. As the article states, Ryan shot his first moose and he and his hunting party were extremely excited.
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
Travel Publication Names Binga’s the Best Chicken Wing Joint in the State of Maine
Congratulations are in order for one of southern Maine's most popular spots for wings and, well, zingers. Binga's Wingas, known for its tasty food and clever marketing, was named the best chicken wing joint in the state by human interest site Travel Pulse. The site had this to say about...
New Terrifying Horror Movie, ‘Terrifier 2′, Even Has Stephen King Talking
If you are not into gore, then the movie "Terrifier" may not be your cup of tea. The movie follows the character (killer) Art the Clown, who is nothing like Pennywise the Clown. In the movie "Terrifier," Art the Clown is seen as a man painting his face and dressing up as a clown. He goes out and stalks two women before going on a mass killing spree (filled with gore).
Maine Firefighter’s Act of Kindness to Little Girl After Scary Crash Exemplifies New England’s Compassion
First responders don't get enough credit. I mean it. Firefighters, paramedics, police officers, nurses, and more do not get enough appreciation. Now, you maybe thinking, "yes they do," however, I would venture to guess that 90% of the phenomenal work first responders do goes unnoticed. Not this story. I won't...
Maine hunter shocked to find his moose was "yellow all the way through"
Wildlife officials said the cause of extreme jaundice was very rare, and advised against butchering the animal
Closed Since 2020, Hugo’s in Portland, Maine, Announces It Won’t Be Reopening
One of Maine's most iconic restaurants will not be reopening its doors. The longtime Portland fine dining establishment, Hugo's, announced its official closure on social media recently. After closing during the pandemic, the owners have decided not to reopen the renowned eatery. It officially marks the end of a 30+ year run of some of Portland's most distinguished food.
Comments / 0