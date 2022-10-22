Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Woman freed after being trapped in a truck that wrapped around a utility pole in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Texas Man Who Waited 6 Hours to Vote Sees Case Dismissed by JudgeLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Heater possibly to blame in a fire that broke out at a Houston home overnighthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
KTVZ
Child ID kits provided to Texas students are intended to find missing children, officials say — not identify victims of school shootings like Uvalde
A recent move by Texas school districts to provide families with child identification and DNA kits has sparked anxiety amid the horrifying backdrop that genetic material was needed by authorities to identify the fourth-grade victims killed this year in a shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. The kits, however, are...
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
Court records say a teenager told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse before escaping their family’s home near Houston.
Police charge 17 year-old with murder after finding mom’s body in trunk of car
A teenager from Texas has been charged with murder after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol discovered a dead body in the trunk of the car he was driving last week.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
Repeat Texas Abuser Sentenced for Strangling Wife to Death After Complaining She Didn’t Complete Her ‘Wifely Duties’
A 61-year-old serial abuser in Texas will spend the rest of his life behind bars for violently killing his 40-year-old wife inside of their home. A Tarrant County jury on Friday found Victor Baxter guilty on one count of murder in the 2019 death of Mary Baxter, prosecutors announced. Just...
eastidahonews.com
Utah man ordered to jail after assaulting son for refusing to go on mission
OGDEN, Utah (KSL.com) — A Clearfield man was ordered Friday to serve jail time for assaulting his son during an argument that started when the son said he did not want to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scott Keith Warner, 51,...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
Click2Houston.com
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
59-year-old man found shot in the head after his car crashed into pillar in SE Houston, police say
Houston police said it didn't seem like the crash had anything to do with the 59-year-old man's injuries and are still investigating where he may have been shot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas
Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
AOL Corp
'No one is above the law,' New Mexico D.A. warns on anniversary of deadly 'Rust' shooting
On the one-year anniversary of the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a top prosecutor in New Mexico renewed her stark warning that "no one is above the law." A year ago Friday, actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed Hutchins and wounded the director Joel Souza during a rehearsal for the western "Rust" on a set near Santa Fe.
Okla. man executed 20 years after snapping 9-month-old daughter’s spine in half, killing her
MCALESTER, Okla. (TCD) -- A 57-year-old man on death row convicted of killing his 9-month-old daughter in 2002 was executed this week by lethal injection. On Thursday, Oct. 20, Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said Benjamin Cole was executed at around 10:22 a.m. with "zero complications," nearly 20 years after the death of his daughter, Brianna Cole.
KDRV
UPDATE: Grants Pass crash hospitalized two, brings charges for one
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- An Indiana man who found his way into a Grants Pass crash finds himself also facing six related criminal charges today. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) says 52-year-old Jerry Glover's charges include theft, reckless driving, attempting to elude Police, assault, criminal mischief and driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII).
Arizona death row inmate seeks forensic tests in 1980 deaths
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday that her client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings and that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible. Kelly Culshaw, Hooper’s attorney, also raised questions about the benefits received by witnesses who testified against her client, including favorable treatment in other criminal cases. “Forensic evidence would have made a difference in this case,” Culshaw said. Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases, according to his legal team.
Boy Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba He May Have Gotten From Arizona Lake
The boy may have been exposed to the amoeba in Arizona.
WWEEK
Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?
My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
How crime and homelessness could flip Oregon red for the first time in decades
PORTLAND, Oregon — Business owners in Oregon’s largest city say crime is not only affecting their ability to operate, but also, potentially, their vote next month.
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families, who say they were subjected to harassment and threats from Jones’ lies about the 2012 Newtown school shooting.
US forest service worker arrested over planned Oregon burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
