PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling an Arizona death row prisoner’s request to have fingerprint and DNA tests conducted on evidence from the two 1980 killings for which he is scheduled to be executed next month. A lawyer for Murray Hooper said at a hearing Wednesday that her client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings and that forensic testing could lead to the identification of those responsible. Kelly Culshaw, Hooper’s attorney, also raised questions about the benefits received by witnesses who testified against her client, including favorable treatment in other criminal cases. “Forensic evidence would have made a difference in this case,” Culshaw said. Hooper was convicted before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases, according to his legal team.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO