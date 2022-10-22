ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County International Park to serve again as movie backdrop

JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”. The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
JONESBORO, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

No Warnock, no problem: supporters close first week of early voting with small rally

Vanessa Manley put down the two American flags that she was waving and picked up a microphone. “Look at your neighbor and ask them, ‘Have you voted yet?’,” she said. Manley is the director of faith engagement for Warnock for Georgia and she was doing her best to fire up a crowd that was sitting […] The post No Warnock, no problem: supporters close first week of early voting with small rally appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

McDonough resident forms group to help restore history of Heritage Park, Historic Village

McDONOUGH — Don Dunlap remembers when a historical marker was placed by the model No. 7 train at Heritage Park in the Historical Village of McDonough some years ago. The model train is a replica of the steam engine that was involved in the Camp Creek Parkway accident on June 23, 1900. The No. 7 train is a highlight for the retired teacher who would take his students to visit the site at 99 Lake Dow Road as part of his curriculum.
MCDONOUGH, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta takes center stage for TV and film crew networking site

“Atlanta itself and Georgia as a whole is just exploding production-wise.” Tyler Mitchell is talking about the metro area and state’s status in film and television production activity. Georgia stands as the third largest production hub for TV and film in the country, behind only California and New...
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County partners with Ameris Bank to collect for local food banks

McDONOUGH — With 38 million people in the United States facing hunger, Henry County government is partnering with Ameris Bank on its Helping Fight Hunger initiative through Nov. 25, by collecting nonperishable food donations to help feed those in need. Accomplished through donation boxes placed at the Henry County...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters

The afternoon sun cast shadows on the sidewalk as students and volunteers streamed into the community center for an Oct.19 voter canvassing event in Forest Park, Ga.  Clayton County’s Old Dixie Highway and nearby Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport border this railroad town of 20,000, where steeples and power lines dot tree-lined streets and 31% of the […] The post Lin-Manuel Miranda aims to energize Georgia’s Latino voters appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FOREST PARK, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Anonymous activist claims responsibility for blaze at DeKalb film studio: ‘May this be a warning to them’

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters in DeKalb County are investigating a suspicious fire on the lot of a movie studio at the center of an environmental fight. DeKalb County Fire and Rescue’s spokesperson said the fire at Shadowbox Studios has not been ruled an arson, but the investigation continues after a cryptic blog post from an anonymous author surfaced, claiming responsibility for it.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE

