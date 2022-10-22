Read full article on original website
GMA’s Ginger Zee shares career update on ‘long-awaited dream’ after opening up about mental health struggles
GINGER Zee has shared a big accomplishment on a "long-awaited dream" after she opened up about her mental health struggles. The Good Morning America host posted a photo on Instagram of her accepting a Deadline Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. In Tuesday's post, Ginger said that "awards are...
Today’s Craig Melvin opens up about grief in heartbreaking exchange after suffering devastating family loss
TODAY'S Craig Melvin has discussed what it's like dealing with grief and loss following the death of a family member. The Today host talked to Wonder Mind today, a platform dedicated to mental fitness, about sitting with emotions, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday. "I got the chance to chat...
Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'
Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what. Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday. "I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.
Wheel of Fortune fans vow to boycott show & beg Pat Sajak be fired over his ‘unforgivable’ behavior towards contestants
PAT Sajak has angered fans for his actions while hosting Sunday's episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Viewers of the program took to Twitter to voice their frustrations about the game show host. It all started after the 75-year-old shut down a contestant for calling him by a strange name...
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown to Kody: Screw You! And Screw Your Patriarchy!!!
Meri Brown is not gonna let her husband bring her down. On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page, adding a sticker that reads “THIS” to the following statement:. The trick is as long as you know who you are and...
Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors
Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share 1st Family Photo After Welcoming Baby No. 7: ‘Dream Team’
Courtesy of Eroula Dimitriou/Instagram Seven and counting! Hilaria Baldwin shared her first family portrait after welcoming baby No. 7 with husband Alec Baldwin. “What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland [Baldwin], you are missed and loved ✨,” Hilaria, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 3, alongside a photo of her and the 30 Rock alum, […]
HipHopDX.com
Nick Cannon Trends After One Of His Baby's Mothers Suggests She Can't Afford Night Nurse
Nick Cannon is once again a trending Twitter topic after one of his many baby’s mothers, Bre Tiesi, suggested she couldn’t afford a night nurse. On September 19, Tiesi shared a video message on Instagram revealing she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her two-month-old son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan quickly suggested she should hire a night nurse to help her out.
Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'
Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
Andy Cohen Regrets Asking Oprah Winfrey 'So Poorly' on 'WWHL' If She'd 'Swum in the Lady Pond'
Andy Cohen has one major regret when it comes to his 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Watch What Happens Live host, 54, revealed during the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon 2022 on Friday that asking Winfrey if she ever had a lesbian experience did not go as planned — partly because it wasn't really planned at all.
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’
Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home
It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife
Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
Jeopardy!’s Mayim Balik reveals producers demanded she change her behavior while hosting game show
JEOPARDY!'S Mayim Bialik has revealed one thing producers demand of her while hosting the game show. Mayim, 46, and her co-host, Ken Jennings, 48, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the future of the game show. The duo sat down with ABC news correspondent, T.J. Holmes, to...
Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name
Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
