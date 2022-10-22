ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown to Kody: Screw You! And Screw Your Patriarchy!!!

Meri Brown is not gonna let her husband bring her down. On Monday, the veteran Sister Wives star shared a meme on her Instagram Stories page, adding a sticker that reads “THIS” to the following statement:. The trick is as long as you know who you are and...
UTAH STATE
SheKnows

Fans Are Speculating That Gisele Bündchen’s Cover-Up Tattoo May Symbolize How She’s Truly Feeling Amid the Divorce Rumors

Whether or not the divorce rumors are true, it seems to be a very transformative time for Gisele Bündchen. From sage-ing her car to taking a lot of “me” time, it seems Bündchen is doing what she says and putting herself first. Between the rumors and actual goings-on behind the scenes, it seems like there is a lot on Bündchen’s shoulders. But the model is taking it with ease, changing up her life to fit her new one — including changing some permanent parts of her body.
E! News

Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury

Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Trends After One Of His Baby's Mothers Suggests She Can't Afford Night Nurse

Nick Cannon is once again a trending Twitter topic after one of his many baby’s mothers, Bre Tiesi, suggested she couldn’t afford a night nurse. On September 19, Tiesi shared a video message on Instagram revealing she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her two-month-old son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan quickly suggested she should hire a night nurse to help her out.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
Us Weekly

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
OK! Magazine

Nothing To Hide! Mila Kunis Reveals Why She & Ashton Kutcher Never Close The Bathroom Door At Home

It's all about that open-door policy. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher don't see the need for that much privacy when it comes to their own home. The mother-of-two, 39, revealed in a recent interview that the married duo never closes any of their doors — even while they're in the bathroom!"It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm," the That '90s Show star explained.ASHTON KUTCHER ATTENDS CHARITY EVENT WITH WIFE MILA KUNIS AFTER AUTOIMMUNE DISORDER REVELATIONKunis noted that while...
The List

BravoCon 2022: Vicki Gunvalson Claims She Has Proof Her Ex-Fiancé Is Cheating On His New Wife

Avid fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have been on every emotional rollercoaster that Vicki Gunvalson, former housewife of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," has taken them on. Of the many highs and lows of her life, her tumultuous relationship with Steve Lodge that was filmed during her last few seasons of the "RHOC" was unforgettable. The two got together in 2016 and were engaged in 2019 amid rumors of break-ups and fights (via Bravo TV).
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Nick Cannon 'Please Stop' After He Reveals 10th Baby's Unique Name

Nick Cannon is a father-of-10 — but not everybody loves his newborn son's unique name. Cannon revealed his child's controversial moniker in a series of announcements shared to his Instagram account on Friday, September 30."WELCOME RISE MESSIAH CANNON," Cannon captioned the post, adding that he was born one week prior, on Friday, September 23. BRE TIESI DEFENDS HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NICK CANNON AS ACTOR PREPARES FOR MORE CHILDREN: 'I DON'T UNDERSTAND WHY EVERYONE IS SO CONCERNED'"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed!" he noted in a separate post. "48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking...
