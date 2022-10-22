Well.....It's been 4 years and it's still not fixed???..... Be prepared for another crap show!!!.....It makes no sense....When I was overseas in the military we had to request a ballot if wanted to vote...Once we got it we showed our ID and signed for it....And was given strict instructions how to do it and when to have it back...Then we turned it in before the cut off date..Showed our ID and signed for it to be turned in.. BEFORE THE CUT OFF DATE!!!!....All this to make sure it was legal and counted before ether actual election.....It worked just fine!
I got one just like this reads. Addressed to me. Waist of paper and postage. In the garbage directly it went.
It looked real at first, but once I saw that the information was wrong, I threw it away. People need to be careful with what they believe is something official.
