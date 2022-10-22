Corvallis, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corvallis.
The Lebanon High School football team will have a game with Crescent Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Lebanon High School
Crescent Valley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
The Scio High School football team will have a game with Santiam Christian High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Scio High School
Santiam Christian High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football
