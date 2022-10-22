ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Corvallis.

The Lebanon High School football team will have a game with Crescent Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Lebanon High School
Crescent Valley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Scio High School football team will have a game with Santiam Christian High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Scio High School
Santiam Christian High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core

Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’

One thing that stuck out to Republican candidate Tracy Cramer in talking to voters in Woodburn, Gervais and Salem recently was how upset parents still felt about how K-12 education was handled during the pandemic.  She said they were frustrated with long school closures and concerned about some lessons overheard or seen in online classes. […] The post State Republicans bank on winning on education wedge issues: school choice, ‘parents’ rights’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Incredible College GameDay Crowd

Back in August, Desmond Howard told TheSpun that Eugene, Oregon has the best (non-Michigan) atmosphere in all of college football because of how big the crowds for College GameDay get before sunrise. Kirk Herbstreit learned that firsthand today. A massive crowd assembled outside of Autzen Stadium prior to today's Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
idesignarch.com

Timeless Pacific Northwest Country Ranch in a Wooded Setting

This luxurious log home in Eugene, Oregon is nestled on 160 wooded acres with soaring trees. From the main gate, the driveway winds past meadow through meticulous landscaping to the main house by a natural pond. The interiors of the main residence pay homage to the natural surroundings with river...
EUGENE, OR
KCBY

Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash

An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

Drivers in Salem are less likely to get stuck at red lights

While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually make up 60% of traffic delays in urban areas, researchers at Texas A&M's Transportation Institute found. They set out to rank cities by how often drivers there are likely to hit red.
SALEM, OR
AccuWeather

Fatal multi-vehicle pileup occurs amid fog on Oregon highway

At least one person has been killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 50 vehicles, including several tractor trailers, authorities said. At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 50 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area was a factor in the chain-reaction crash.
LINN COUNTY, OR
