Knoxville, TN

Advice from a Tennessee physicist: There are two very simple ways to tear down a goal post

By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
A distinguished physicist has some notes for Tennessee fans who tore down the goal posts last Saturday: It’s all about leverage.

A little science could have made the joyous endeavor far more efficient.

University of Tennessee physics and astronomy professor Adrian Del Maestro was seated in section Y6 behind the north end zone goal post at Neyland Stadium as Tennessee football defeated Alabama for the first time since 2006.

Here’s how Del Maestro would have improved on the toppling thanks to his mastery of physics, the study of matter and energy.

He watched the goal post crack near the base and eventually slide down into a sea of of celebration, cigar smoke and selfies.

How hard is it to tear down a goal post?

Pulling down goal posts isn’t actually that tough, Del Maestro said, but still he was surprised by how quickly fans organized to bring them to the ground. The posts had been in place since 1998 when fans tore them down to celebrate the Vols win over Florida.

“This has been in the student consciousness,” he told Knox News of the excitement. “I suppose in some sense, it was inevitable that they are coming down.”

Perhaps some of the UT students slept through their early morning physics courses. Del Maestro offered a few tips for next time.

First, let's start with a lesson in goal post composition.

A goal post is about 500 pounds, which is really not that heavy, Del Maestro said. The upright pieces are made of thinner aluminum, and the major support at the back is thicker.

Del Maestro said it takes 40,000 pounds per square inch of pressure to break aluminum. That's about equal to the force of an ultra-high pressure washer used for stripping paint off of boats.

The key is finding the weak spot and applying the most leverage to that point, Del Maestro said.

The bottom center of the U shape – the center of the crossbar – is that weak spot.

How a physicist would tear down a goal post

So, how many people does it take to tear down a goal post? Del Maestro said all it takes is five people averaging 200 pounds each.

Imagine breaking a limb on a tree. There are two physicist-approved ways that invoke that spirit.

Strategy 1: All five people hang off one end of the crossbar to force the U-shape to bend and then break at its central point.

Strategy 2: Those five people separate and hang off of each end of the goal post, pulling it up and down in a see-saw motion. That puts stress on the center connection. But the participants have to hang as far away from the center as possible.

Del Maestro said he prefers Strategy 2.

"If it was me and a few of my colleagues from the department and we were organized, that's how we would bring it down,” he said.

Although he didn’t get a chance to impart his scientific knowledge on the revelers, Del Maestro enjoyed watching Vols fans savor the experience. He said if UT wants to reinforce the new goal posts, the key is strengthening that central point.

Maybe next time the physicists will even join the fray.

