Oregon State

Comments / 8

Becky Flory
2d ago

Omg Obama aka Barry Soto I wouldn’t vote for anyone you endorsed

Reply
10
Tucker Wiggles
2d ago

😆 and this is supposed to help her? Barry is the reason this country is in such a mess. The Great Divider

Reply
4
Related
KATU.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race

Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112

Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
OREGON STATE
Washington Examiner

Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change

Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review

Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?

A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge.  That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?

My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards

Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Kotek cares about education

The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board’s endorsement of Tina Kotek for governor came to the right conclusion, but got an important detail wrong. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) Tina Kotek brings tremendous rigor and interest to improving...
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Multnomah County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young says the ban has been lifted...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
klcc.org

Oregon legislative committee takes up long-delayed complaint about Tina Kotek

Tina Kotek’s leadership style while she served as House speaker came under fire on Wednesday, as a legislative panel considered a long-delayed workplace complaint against the Democratic candidate for governor. In an hours-long hearing, two former state representatives and a sitting state senator shared personal accounts of Kotek threatening...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule

Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
OREGON STATE

