Becky Flory
2d ago
Omg Obama aka Barry Soto I wouldn’t vote for anyone you endorsed
10
Tucker Wiggles
2d ago
😆 and this is supposed to help her? Barry is the reason this country is in such a mess. The Great Divider
4
KATU.com
Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race
Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
Readers respond: A ‘no’ on Measure 112
Oregon voters are being reassured that if they vote for Measure 112, this will result in nothing more than a little “political correction” to Oregon’s irremediable racist past. The measure would amend the state’s version of the 13th Amendment by removing language that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment.
ijpr.org
Countering disinformation and election lies remains vital, says Oregon Secretary of State
Fagan told OPB's “Think Out Loud” that Oregon has a robust system for ensuring the integrity of elections, including regularly updating voter rolls and checking voter signatures to validate the vote. “Every single signature is checked. Every one. Not just a sample, not just a statistical amount. Every...
Washington Examiner
Frustrated by left-wing failure, Oregon voters look for change
Conservative candidates have long struggled to find electoral success on the West Coast. Still, the devastating results of liberal governance may finally be turning the tides in favor of Republicans . The gubernatorial election in Oregon may see a reform-minded Republican candidate elected governor for the first time since 1982....
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Oregonians have started voting and with just over two weeks until Election Day, the three leading candidates for governor are campaigning intensely. On Tuesday, Republican Christine Drazan held a packed rally in Aurora with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who gifted Drazan one of his signature red fleece vests. “Nobody thought that a Republican governor candidate could win in Virginia,” Youngkin said, according to the Capital Chronicle. “Sound familiar, Oregon?”
WWEEK
With Possibility of Loss Seeming More Real, Tina Kotek Brings in the Guest Stars
New polling from an independent, progressive firm confirms what previous surveys have shown: Betsy Johnson is siphoning enough voters from Tina Kotek to give Christine Drazan a pathway to becoming the first Republican to hold the Oregon governor’s office in 36 years. The latest poll, conducted Oct. 16-18 by...
'I came here because Oregon is dangerously close to flipping red': Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Candidates in Oregon are pushing their platforms and working hard to win over voters in the final stretch before Election Day. Part of that strategy includes appearances and endorsements from big name politicians, which is especially true when it comes to Oregon's race for governor. A...
A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts
Oregon's Ballot Measure 113 looks to amend the state Constitution to say failure to attend 10 or more legislative floor sessions would be deemed "disorderly behavior" and disqualify a lawmaker from holding office the following term. The post A look at Oregon’s Ballot Measure 113, which takes on legislative walkouts appeared first on KTVZ.
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
Has Slavery Really Been Legal in Oregon Up Till Now?
My Voters’ Pamphlet says Measure 112 “removes language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime” from the Oregon Constitution. Are they telling me that slavery has been legal in Oregon up till now? —Brylee C. Tolerance and equity have been central to Oregon’s identity...
yachatsnews.com
The Oregon governor’s race: Three candidates offer three different approaches to climate-related issues
Oregon’s gubernatorial race pits three candidates with two climate philosophies and asks one policy question to voters in November:. Wildfires loom, groundwater is disappearing and the tenor of Oregon’s response to the most destructive symptoms of human-caused climate change hinges on a tight contest for the governor’s chair.
Readers respond: Kotek’s low education standards
Why do we have people running for office that want to dumb down our children? Why are they even on the ballot? Why is The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board endorsing someone who would even consider this? (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16)
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
Readers respond: Kotek cares about education
The Oregonian/OregonLive editorial board’s endorsement of Tina Kotek for governor came to the right conclusion, but got an important detail wrong. (“Editorial endorsement November 2022: A difficult call, but endorsement for governor goes to Tina Kotek,” Oct. 16) Tina Kotek brings tremendous rigor and interest to improving...
How Oregon’s 3 candidates for governor differ on education
Oregon’s governor serves as the superintendent of public instruction, appoints leaders at the Department of Education and is ultimately responsible for ensuring the state’s students graduate prepared for life after high school. The next woman to hold the job will shape the education of a generation of Oregon...
WATCH: Exclusive with Christine Drazan, the candidate who could turn Oregon red
The Washington Examiner’s Sarah Westwood has an exclusive interview with Oregon’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. She could turn the state red for the first time in 40 years. The Washington Examiner spoke to Drazan after she held a homelessness roundtable discussion in Bend, Oregon.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Multnomah County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young says the ban has been lifted...
klcc.org
Oregon legislative committee takes up long-delayed complaint about Tina Kotek
Tina Kotek’s leadership style while she served as House speaker came under fire on Wednesday, as a legislative panel considered a long-delayed workplace complaint against the Democratic candidate for governor. In an hours-long hearing, two former state representatives and a sitting state senator shared personal accounts of Kotek threatening...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Updates Marijuana Licencing Criteria To Include A Human Trafficking Rule
Today’s requirements for Oregon marijuana licence holders include a new reporting obligation for human trafficking. This Thursday, the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission (OLCC) approved the final rules governing the moratorium on marijuana licences that the legislature passed and that is valid until March 31, 2024. Additionally, the OLCC adopted regulations on Wednesday mandating marijuana licence holders and their staff members to report any suspicions of human or sex trafficking.
KXL
It’s time to pass judgement on Oregon’s elections, and the sentence is bleak
Your election ballot should arrive in the mail today or in the next few days. If you need another reason NOT to vote democrat, consider the way democrats have stolen your choice when it comes to judges. Judges make some of the most important decisions affecting our lives and must...
Comments / 8