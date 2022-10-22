Tess Bucher of Hoover, Paige Reese/Madison Altman of Jackson reach OHSAA state tennis semis

MASON — Hoover High School junior Tess Bucher will play in the singles semifinals of the OHSAA girls tennis state tournament for a third straight year. Also headed to the semifinals, in doubles, are a pair of Jackson seniors, Paige Reese and Madison Altman. This will be their first trip in the state semis.

Bucher advanced to the state semifinals with a pair of wins Friday during the first day of the tournament at Lindner Family Tennis Center. She defeated Lydia Foster of Dublin Jerome 6-2, 6-0 in the first round before a 6-2, 6-4 win over Natalie Smitek of Avon.

Awaiting Bucher in the semifinals is Lilly Black of Whitehouse Anthony Wayne. She was the state runner-up a year ago.

Shyla Aggarwal of Mason and Anna Bennett of Rocky River Magnificat play in the other semifinal. Aggarwal won last year's state title and was the 2020 state runner-up. Aggarwal defeated Bucher in last year's semifinals.

Bucher is seeking her first trip to the state finals.

In the Division I doubles tournament, Reese and Altman were 6-3, 6-3 winners over a Cincinnati Walnut Hills team before beating an Upper Arlington team 6-3, 6-0.

In the semifinals, Reese and Altman will play Centerville's Caroline Hinshaw and Clara Owen. Hinshaw and Owen won the state title a year ago.

Hinshaw and Owen defeated Jackson's other doubles team at state, Addyson Utterback and Divya Shanmugam, 6-0, 6-1 in the first round.

Two Hoover doubles teams also competed in the state tournament.

Hoover's Claire Wood and Angelina Koinoglou won their first-round match 7-6, 3-6, 6-3 over a Toledo Notre Dame team before losing 6-2, 6-3 to a New Albany team. Hoover's Cecilia Holben and Bridget Fink were defeated 6-0, 6-0 by a Cincinnati St. Ursula team.

Green's Kyle Smith starts OHSAA golf state tournament strong

Kyle Smith of Green shot 76 Friday to put himself in a tie for fifth after the first round of the OHSAA Division I boys golf state tournament on Ohio State's Scarlet course. He sits four shots behind leader Bradley Chill of St. Ignatius.

Chill's 72 helped Ignatius shoot 307 and take the first-round lead in the team standings, two shots ahead of St. Xavier. Jackson sits ninth at 336. Green is 12th at 345.

No other Stark-area players are in the top 10 individually.

Jackson's four scorers Friday were Jordan Kish (81, tied for 29th), Ethan Kasler (83, tied for 38th), Ted Hoover (85, tied for 50th) and Fletcher Clark (87, tied for 55th).

Green's three other scorers were Grant Schlue (85, tied for 50th), Brady Trejbal (91, tied for 65th) and Treadon Cobb (93, tied for 69th).

Green's Ava Pulley 12th, Hoover girls eighth at OHSAA state golf

Ava Pulley of Green shot 78 Friday and is tied for 12th after the first round of the Division I girls golf state tournament at Ohio State's Gray course. Audrey Ryu of Dublin Jerome leads after shooting 70.

Hoover sits eighth as a team, shooting a collective 340. Centerville leads at 312.

Hannah Higgins and Ava Kemp led the way for Hoover, each shooting 82. That puts them in a six-way tie for 33rd. Halle Ellis and Kylie Foster each shot 88 and are in a six-way tie for 56th.