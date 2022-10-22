Lincoln, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Police say a gun-buyback event they held Saturday in Sacramento was a success. Just before noon, the Sacramento Police Department tweeted, "Todays event was a great success. Thank you to everyone who participated. Details on the next gun buyback will be announced soon."Police say they received a total of 275 guns, two of which were illegal ghost guns. The guns were handed over anonymously, with no questions asked by law enforcement. The guns will be stored and destroyed at a later date. The event was held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Safety Center on Freeport Boulevard. Officers gave donors $50 for each functioning firearm turned in. In total, $12,000 worth of gift cards were handed out. "We recognize that community safety is a shared responsibility between the police department and the citizens we serve. I want to thank the community for their commitment and support of our efforts to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands," said Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO