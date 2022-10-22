Read full article on original website
70-Year-Old Country Star George Strait's Marriage Problems With Wife Norma Exposed
Country legend George Strait is ready to put his music career in the rearview mirror and saddle up as a full-time rancher, but he is reportedly butting heads with his wife, Norma, who isn’t quite as ready to give up on the big life, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 70-year-old...
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
George Strait and Chris Stapleton Team Up for 6 Stadium Shows in 2023
George Strait concert? Yes, please. Chris Stapleton concert? Yes, please. George Strait and Chris Stapleton concert? Hell yes, please. George and Chris will join forces for six stadium dates in spring/summer 2023, including stops in Glendale, Milwaukee, Seattle, Denver, Nashville, and Tampa. Oh, and Little Big Town will be joining George and Chris for all dates.
Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year
Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Trisha Yearwood To Make a Major Change to the Grand Ole Opry This Month
On October 14, Trisha Yearwood will step into the circle at the Grand Ole Opry. And she’ll flip the switch on the Opry’s barn backdrop, turning it pink for “Opry Goes Pink.” The move is in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month. “We all have friends...
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Shares Behind-the-Scenes Pics With Family at CMT Artists of the Year
Alan Jackson was presented the prestigious Artist of a Lifetime Award at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony which was taped in Nashville on Wednesday. His daughter Mattie shared some photos from the event. Check out her behind-the-scenes shots below. “Best way to celebrate [Alan Jackson] is all dolled...
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
WATCH: Jason Aldean Brings Out Miranda Lambert for Surprise Performance at Nashville Concert
While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”
Shania Twain Announces Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Breland at GEODIS Park in Nashville
Shania Twain celebrated the heyday of her career a little over two decades ago when studio albums like The Woman in Me and Come On Over absolutely dominated charts. However, now, with many new country artists looking to the greats of the genre for inspiration, Twain shared exciting news. She announced to fans that next summer, she’ll be performing at a concert in Nashville’s GEODIS Park. And she’ll bring with her some of country music‘s newest faces, Kelsea Ballerini and Breland.
Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Going From Small-Town Oklahoma to Superstardom
Carrie Underwood’s ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ tour is in full swing. Ahead of her Sunday night stop in Milwaukee, she talked to OnMilwaukee about he career and the current tour. The American Idol alum talked about her meteoric rise from small-town Oklahoma to international superstardom. “I will always...
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
George Strait Says Returning to Stadium Shows ‘Just Felt Right’
George Strait is heading out on his most extensive tour in nearly a decade in… The post George Strait Says Returning to Stadium Shows ‘Just Felt Right’ appeared first on Outsider.
You Have To See Dwayne Johnson And Kelly Clarkson Singing Loretta Lynn's "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin'"
Who knew there's been a country singer just waiting to come out from beneath Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's hulking frame?. Apparently Kelly Clarkson had an inkling, because she tapped Johnson to perform a country classic in honor of the late Loretta Lynn on her talk show yesterday. And boy are we glad she did!
Shania Twain Puts Rumors to Rest, Announces 2023 Nashville Show
Man, it feels like Shania Twain is everywhere these days! After releasing a new track "Waking Up Dreaming" in September, the country singer has announced she's doing a special show in Nashville next summer. Rumors about upcoming shows had been swirling online, which Twain admits has been fun to watch.
WATCH: Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Play a Countrified Metallica Cover at the Ryman
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit finished their eight-night Ryman residency last night. Isbell and the band have been playing fan favorites and dusting off a few gems this time around. Songs like “If We Were Vampires”, “24 Frames”, “Overseas”, “Hope the High Road” and others were nightly fixtures. However, they weren’t content with playing the same set for more than a week straight. So, they decided to spice things up. On Saturday, they dusted off “Molotov” for the Ryman crowd. Sunday, they ended the night with a Metallica cover.
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini & Wynonna Judd Dance Together in Funny ‘Girls Night Out’ Video
Country Music stars Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini cut a rug to a Soulja Boy tune, and the evidence was shared on Instagram. Ballerini posted the fun clip featuring herself and the iconic Judd to her account. In the clip, Ballerini seems to poke fun at critics that claim she isn’t “country enough.”
On This Day: Blake Shelton Is Inducted to the Grand Ole Opry in 2010
On October 23, 2010, Blake Shelton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. He was… The post On This Day: Blake Shelton Is Inducted to the Grand Ole Opry in 2010 appeared first on Outsider.
Brandi Carlile Discusses Why It Was Important for Her to Work With Tanya Tucker
Tanya Tucker’s 2019 album While I’m Livin’ made huge waves in the country music world. It marked Tucker’s return to recording after a decade. Additionally, it brought her two Grammy Awards. She took home Best Country Album for While I’m Livin’ and “Bring My Flowers Now” took Best Country Song. It was her first at the awards show after decades of nominations. None of that would have happened without Brandi Carlile.
