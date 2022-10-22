ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
EVANS, GA
WIS-TV

Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Chicago

Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
CHICAGO, IL
allongeorgia.com

Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council

Governor Brian P. Kemp Friday announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?

Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
BUFORD, GA
Action News Jax

Student accidentally brings drugs to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — At around 5:30 p.m. last night, families at the South Woods Elementary School in St. Johns County got an unexpected email. School administrators learned yesterday that a student had unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl. In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, and St. Johns County School District, South Woods Elementary states that they took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

