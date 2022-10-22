Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
What respiratory illnesses are experts seeing around our area?
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With temperatures changing, every sniffle comes with a question. Is it the flu, COVID, or something else?. In Columbia County schools, their main concern in the classroom is the flu. A map by the CDC shows where the highest level of spread is around the country....
mocoshow.com
Maryland Department of Health Announces First Human Monkeypox-Related Death in the State
Per The Maryland Department of Health (MDH): The Maryland Department of Health has confirmed and reported the death of a Maryland resident in which human monkeypox (MPX) was a contributing factor. The individual was immunocompromised, resulting in a more severe case. MDH will not be providing additional information to protect patient confidentiality.
WIS-TV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
wtva.com
Doctors begin to worry about increased cases of respiratory viruses in Alabama children
Across the United States, many children are getting sick from Respiratory Syncytial Viruses (RSV). According to the CDC, cases have tripled from two months ago, with the total number of cases already nearing the peak from 2021. As a result, 26 states say their hospitals are overwhelmed with the number...
Health officials issue urgent warning as Chicago hospitals see spike in RSV infections in kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pediatric ICU beds are at critical levels across Illinois because of increasing RSV infections in children. CBS 2's Tara Molina reported gathered the latest data from health departments at the city, state, and county levels – and talked to families experiencing the spike in the respiratory illness firsthand. Kaelyn Bogucki's infant son, Benny, was hospitalized with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. She knew something was wrong when the typically-smiley 2-month-old was not acting like himself. "It started getting really scary when we started noticing labored breathing, the wheezing, abdominal retractions," Bogucki said. ...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Appointments to Rare Disease Advisory Council
Governor Brian P. Kemp Friday announced his appointments to the Georgia Rare Disease Advisory Council, created by House Bill 918. The Council is comprised of 16 qualified professionals, persons living with rare diseases, and caregivers appointed by the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Speaker of the House. It will advise the General Assembly and other state agencies and departments on the needs of individuals with rare diseases living in Georgia.
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Bill will help bring more mobile health clinics to Georgia
WASHINGTON, D.C. — This week, a bipartisan bill championed by U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff to help bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia was signed into law. The bipartisan MOBILE Heath Care Act will bring more mobile health clinics and rural health centers to Georgia...
Showers and storms expected in north Georgia Tuesday | Timeline
ATLANTA — It has been a fairly quiet past couple of months regarding rainfall, but north Georgia can expect another round of rain to return Tuesday evening that will also bring a threat for strong storms. The threat for strong storms will be higher for Mississippi and Alabama, where...
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia
ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Nine years after the hospital closed in the southwest Georgia town of Arlington, the worry about health care lurks. Health insurance premiums are high, many residents report poor health and there’s no guarantee Calhoun County’s sole ambulance will arrive promptly if it’s taking a patient to a distant hospital.
Student accidentally brings drugs to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — At around 5:30 p.m. last night, families at the South Woods Elementary School in St. Johns County got an unexpected email. School administrators learned yesterday that a student had unknowingly brought an unidentified substance on campus. Out of an abundance of caution, St. Johns County Sherriff’s Office performed a test that came back positive for presumptive fentanyl. In collaboration with SJSO, St. Johns County Fire and Rescue, and St. Johns County School District, South Woods Elementary states that they took appropriate actions to clean the areas the student had occupied.
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
cobbcountycourier.com
Fire danger alert issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Saturday afternoon and early evening October 22
There is a danger of fire in Georgia this afternoon and into the early evening Saturday, October 22, 2022. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes the warning for Cobb County and other parts of north and central Georgia due to low relative humidity and dry conditions.
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
11Alive gets answers on common issues with $350 Georgia cash assistance cards
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp decided to spend up to $1.2 billion on payments of $350 apiece to poorer Georgians back in August, but since then, 11Alive has received thousands of comments about issues people are having with getting their money from the state. We dug into the issues...
Alabama doctor overprescribed painkillers, used self-invented technique, board says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – First, it was a pharmacist, who told state regulators patients were traveling from Tennessee to a Tuscaloosa doctor for Oxycontin prescriptions. Then, it was officials with the Medicaid program. They said a Tuscaloosa doctor was engaging in excessive billing. Then, a few years later, another pharmacist spoke up. The same doctor […]
allongeorgia.com
Department of Justice Announces Grants Totaling Nearly $3 Million in Southern District of Georgia
The U.S. Department of Justice announced this week more than $2.8 million in grants awarded to agencies and entities to support law enforcement and public safety initiatives in the Southern District of Georgia. These federal grants include funding for the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, a key component of the...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia breaks early voting record in first week
Georgia voters are shattering records when it comes to early voting. So far, voters have cast nearly 730,000 ballots early. That's up 50% from 2018.
