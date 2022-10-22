From the get-go, it was clear that Shippensburg was ready for this one.

A dominant first half from the Greyhounds was more than enough to secure a 33-13 win over county foe Waynesboro on Friday night.

"We're peaking at the right time," head coach Eric Foust said. "We're playing our best football at the right time."

The evidence is certainly there for that, with the last two weeks being convincing wins, last time out against East Pennsboro.

The offense was clicking right from the start, as a deep ball from QB Tucker Chamberlin to WR Troy Chamberlin set the Greyhounds up in the red zone, and RB Trae Kater finished it off with a short TD run.

It was Kater's night, as he scored three times in the first half in three different ways; the rushing touchdown, a 43-yard receiving touchdown and a 95-yard pick six, leading Shippensburg (7-2) to a 26-0 lead at the half.

"He did some otherworldly things tonight ," Foust said.

Kater actually contributed to a fourth touchdown, but it was for Waynesboro (2-7), as he fumbled, leading to a scoop and score to get the Indians on the board.

Waynesboro hung tough, as the fumble and a recovered onside kick helped get them within striking distance, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

RB Amari Kerr helped seal the deal with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown, his second of the game.

Shippensburg ends its regular season next week with a home contest against another county foe in Greencastle-Antrim, while Waynesboro hosts East Pennsboro to end its season.

Week 9 scores

Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0

Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle-Antrim 14

Susquenita 43, James Buchanan 12

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Week 9 highlights: Shippensburg keeps momentum going; downs Waynesboro