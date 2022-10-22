ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Week 9 highlights: Shippensburg keeps momentum going; downs Waynesboro

By Dylan Jacobs, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 2 days ago

From the get-go, it was clear that Shippensburg was ready for this one.

A dominant first half from the Greyhounds was more than enough to secure a 33-13 win over county foe Waynesboro on Friday night.

"We're peaking at the right time," head coach Eric Foust said. "We're playing our best football at the right time."

The evidence is certainly there for that, with the last two weeks being convincing wins, last time out against East Pennsboro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0einZt_0iiQ9gep00

The offense was clicking right from the start, as a deep ball from QB Tucker Chamberlin to WR Troy Chamberlin set the Greyhounds up in the red zone, and RB Trae Kater finished it off with a short TD run.

It was Kater's night, as he scored three times in the first half in three different ways; the rushing touchdown, a 43-yard receiving touchdown and a 95-yard pick six, leading Shippensburg (7-2) to a 26-0 lead at the half.

"He did some otherworldly things tonight ," Foust said.

Kater actually contributed to a fourth touchdown, but it was for Waynesboro (2-7), as he fumbled, leading to a scoop and score to get the Indians on the board.

Waynesboro hung tough, as the fumble and a recovered onside kick helped get them within striking distance, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

RB Amari Kerr helped seal the deal with a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown, his second of the game.

Shippensburg ends its regular season next week with a home contest against another county foe in Greencastle-Antrim, while Waynesboro hosts East Pennsboro to end its season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FpflY_0iiQ9gep00

A family affair: The recipe for Greencastle-Antrim's soccer success? Talent, mixed with tough love

Cast your vote: Cast your vote: Which GameTimePA student section brings the most hype?

Week 9 scores

Harrisburg 41, Chambersburg 0

Mechanicsburg 20, Greencastle-Antrim 14

Susquenita 43, James Buchanan 12

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Week 9 highlights: Shippensburg keeps momentum going; downs Waynesboro

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX43.com

Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Central Dauphin East blows out Central Dauphin in Week 9

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Dauphin East defeated Central Dauphin 35-0 in week nine on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle takes down Altoona in Week 9

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle overcame Altoona in week nine, winning by a score of 24-14 on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Dallastown wins high-scoring Week 9 game against Spring Grove

DALLASTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dallastown beat Spring Grove in a high-scoring 60-40 week nine matchup on Friday, Oct. 21. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was […]
DALLASTOWN, PA
thesportspage.blog

Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers

CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
HARRISBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats

GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
GREENCASTLE, PA
PennLive.com

A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding

Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
Radio Ink

Mike Miller To Oversee 7 Stations Now

IHeartMedia in Central PA has announced that Mike Miller is the new Vice President of Programming for Harrisburg and Lancaster. The cluster has seven stations. Miller will also be responsible for daily programming duties at Bob 94.9 and Real 99.3. He’ll report to Jeff Hurley, Executive Vice President for iHeartMedia National Programming Group who said, “Mike brings an unparalleled understanding of our business and operations. His track record of innovation speaks for itself,” said Hurley. “He has created and grown unique brands from the ground up for over 20 years in Central PA. We’re excited to welcome Mike back to our programming team, where he got his first start on FM97 in Lancaster at age 16.”
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover

HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough

Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
HANOVER, PA
PennLive.com

Police seek info on Hanover crash that hospitalized teen

Police are seeking anyone with information about a collision on Saturday night in Hanover that put an 18-year-old in the hospital with what police said are serious injures. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1000 block of Carlisle Street, when the young man was hit by a 2008 Pontiac G6, according to Hanover borough police. He was flown by helicopter to York Hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
HANOVER, PA
abc27.com

Missing girl reported in Dauphin County

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl. On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One injured in late-night Chambersburg shooting

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was injured during a shooting that took place on Thursday, Oct. 20, in Chambersburg, Franklin County. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Second Street and E. Liberty Street at 12:09 a.m. for a report of a shooting. It was later found that it occurred in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

831
Followers
349
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy