Michigan State

thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to massive Ohio State news

Star Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top receiver in the nation. Unfortunately, he’s rarely seen the field after suffering a leg injury on the first drive of the team’s season-opening win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. But it looks like the future first-round pick is finally set to return for Ohio State’s game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Week 9 Coaches' Poll Top 25 Released

The Week 9 Coaches' Poll top 25 is out. Sunday afternoon, the latest edition of the college football top 25 rankings was released. Georgia remains at No. 1, while Ohio State is holding steady at No. 2. There's been some movement after that, as Tennessee has jumped up to No. 3 from No. 4, while Michigan slid from No. 3 to No. 4.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Game Postponed After Player's Tragic Death

On Saturday afternoon, a college football game was officially postponed following the tragic death of a player. Camdan McWright, a freshman on the San Jose State football team, passed away earlier this week. According to multiple reports, McWright was riding an electric scooter when he was hit by a school bus.
SAN JOSE, CA
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9

Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
ALABAMA STATE
WILX-TV

Dewitt's Soltis breaks MHSAA Record, Panthers topple Waverly Warriors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dewitt Senior Kicker Brandon Soltis broke the all-time MHSAA record for most successful extra points, booting 7 of them to lead DeWitt to a 49-to-13 romp over Waverly. Soltis broke the record on his first PAT of the night to give him 182 for his career. By the time his night was finished he ran his career PAT total to 188.
DEWITT, MI
MLive.com

Muskegon-area high school boys soccer regional schedules, pairings

Reeths-Puffer defeats Spring Lake 1-0 in boys soccer Division 2 district championship Five Muskegon-area high school boys soccer teams claimed district championships last week and will now get a chance to compete on the regional stage with an opportunity to bring home another trophy and potentially advance to the state semifinals next week.
MLive.com

Things to know heading into Michigan high school football playoffs

After nine weeks of regular-season football, the Michigan high school football playoffs are here. To get ready for the playoffs, MLive high school reporters checked out the qualifiers and matchups in their regions, digging up information to help readers get ready for the first round.
MICHIGAN STATE

