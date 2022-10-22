ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Yardbarker

Wild continue trip as Canadiens try to finish homestand strong

The Minnesota Wild continue a five-game road trip Tuesday night as they head north of the border to visit the Montreal Canadiens. The Wild kicked off their trip on Saturday with an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. They rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the score late in the third period before falling in the extra frame.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Preview: Sharks at Flyers

The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers. game recap. Sharangovich,...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Tarasov gets 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday. Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who...
COLUMBUS, OH
Washington Square News

5 things to know about the New York Rangers this season

The New York Rangers are five games through the regular season, with a current record of 3-1-1 after an overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 20. While it is still early, there is plenty to be said on the Rangers season thus far. Here are five things to know about the team’s fast start.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup

San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Hot Start, Buchnevich, Reverse Retro & More

The St. Louis Blues began a three-game road trip last week that ends on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets. They have also continued to find success despite a key injury. This team has looked great throughout its first three games. Despite playing fewer games than the rest of the league, the Blues have found a way to take care of a business.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks

Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Ducks

Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 home win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist and Ville Husso made 32 saves in goal for Detroit, which scored three power-play goals on five attempts with the man advantage.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Hurricanes

Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (home), Jan. 15 (away) The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Carolina (2-2-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 39-30-11-1 all-time record in 81 games against the Hurricanes franchise,...
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

Rangers Could Have Another Dynamic 3rd Line if Kravtsov Joins Chytil

One of the more memorable images from the New York Rangers’ run to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final will always be the play of the Kid Line, the dynamic third forward unit that more than a few times was the Blueshirts’ best trio up front during that postseason.
Yardbarker

Sabres win third straight, keep Canucks winless

Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund each had two assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
BUFFALO, NY

