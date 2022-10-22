Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Wild continue trip as Canadiens try to finish homestand strong
The Minnesota Wild continue a five-game road trip Tuesday night as they head north of the border to visit the Montreal Canadiens. The Wild kicked off their trip on Saturday with an overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. They rallied from a two-goal deficit to tie the score late in the third period before falling in the extra frame.
Penguins Game 5: Guentzel Doesn’t Skate; What to Watch vs. Blue Jackets
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ greatest concern going into their game against Columbus tonight at 7:08 at Nationwide Arena presumably is the availability of first-line winger Jake Guentzel, who was struck on the right side of the face by a puck during their 6-1 victory against Los Angeles two days ago.
Yardbarker
Rangers forward Filip Chytil to miss at least a week with upper-body injury
The New York Rangers will be without forward Filip Chytil for at least the next week as he recovers from an upper-body injury, the club announced Monday. Chytil made an early exit from Sunday’s 5–1 Rangers loss against the Columbus Blue Jackets after colliding awkwardly with opposing forward Cole Sillinger.
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Flyers
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game notes:. Oskar Lindblom returns to Philadelphia for the frist time after spending five seasons with the Flyers. game recap. Sharangovich,...
FOX Sports
Tarasov gets 1st NHL win, Blue Jackets beat Rangers 5-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Defensemen Zach Werenski and Andrew Peeke scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves for his first NHL win as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Sunday. Yegor Chinakhov, Eric Robinson and Kent Johnson also scored for the Blue Jackets who...
Washington Square News
5 things to know about the New York Rangers this season
The New York Rangers are five games through the regular season, with a current record of 3-1-1 after an overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 20. While it is still early, there is plenty to be said on the Rangers season thus far. Here are five things to know about the team’s fast start.
FOX Sports
Flyers and Sharks take the ice in non-conference matchup
San Jose Sharks (1-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0, second in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Sharks +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the San Jose Sharks square off in a non-conference matchup. Philadelphia had a 25-46-11 record overall...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Hot Start, Buchnevich, Reverse Retro & More
The St. Louis Blues began a three-game road trip last week that ends on Monday against the Winnipeg Jets. They have also continued to find success despite a key injury. This team has looked great throughout its first three games. Despite playing fewer games than the rest of the league, the Blues have found a way to take care of a business.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers and the Vancouver Canucks
Is there a scenario where the Rangers don’t really need someone like Patrick Kane?. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: 10 months ago brought up the idea of the New York Rangers trading for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane to get two playoff runs with him. Kane has been...
FOX Sports
Ducks take losing streak into game against the Red Wings
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (2-0-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks head into the matchup against the Detroit Red Wings as losers of four straight games. Detroit had a 32-40-10 record overall and an 18-16-7 record at home...
Yardbarker
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Ducks
Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-1 home win over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist and Ville Husso made 32 saves in goal for Detroit, which scored three power-play goals on five attempts with the man advantage.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Hurricanes
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (home), Jan. 15 (away) The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Carolina (2-2-1 in their last five). The Canucks have a 39-30-11-1 all-time record in 81 games against the Hurricanes franchise,...
Yardbarker
Rangers Could Have Another Dynamic 3rd Line if Kravtsov Joins Chytil
One of the more memorable images from the New York Rangers’ run to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final will always be the play of the Kid Line, the dynamic third forward unit that more than a few times was the Blueshirts’ best trio up front during that postseason.
Yardbarker
Sabres win third straight, keep Canucks winless
Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to a 5-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist and Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund each had two assists for the Sabres, who have won three straight. Craig Anderson made 29 saves.
