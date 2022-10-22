Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Shop Along Downtown: The journey continues
We’ve made it to our last installment of shopping throughout downtown Natchez. I hope you’ve learned a little more about the retail options we have in those few blocks and you will make plans to shop local this holiday season. It was such a treat to drive through...
Natchez Democrat
To the editor: Preservation commission has no authority
The Natchez Preservation Commission is acting outside its jurisdiction and has been for years costing citizens a lot of money and distress to adhere to Historic Guidelines. There is only one Historic District designated by the City in 1951 by approval of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen. Please see the information on the Mississippi Department of Archives and History pages one through three. The 4, 5, and 6th pages do not reflect a local ordinance, plus you can’t read it but what you can read is that it is a proposal and not an ordinance.
Natchez Democrat
Mickey King
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Mickey King, 69 of Ferriday, will be Monday, October 24, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 2 p.m. with Brother James King officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mickey King was...
Natchez Democrat
Voices and Votes: Displays open to the public
The Rotary Club of Natchez recently conducted its regular weekly meeting on the Natchez campus of Copiah Lincoln Community College to learn about the current Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibition in the school’s library. Voices and Votes: Democracy in America is a Museum on Main Street (MoMS)...
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
Woman killed in Natchez crash
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating a car crash that left one woman dead on Sunday, October 23. The Natchez Democrat reported a 68-year-old woman was driving on Homochitto Street toward Orleans Street around 2:30 p.m. when she veered off the road into a concrete wall on Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Natchez […]
Natchez Democrat
James Arthur Franks, Sr.
NATCHEZ – Services for James Arthur Franks, Sr., 72, of Natchez who died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at Morgantown Baptist Church with Rev. Stephen Wyles officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird...
Natchez Democrat
‘FOR THE WHOLE PARISH’: CPSO opens Community Justice Center in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon in front of a new satellite office in Ferriday this week. Approximately 100 people attended the ribbon cutting hosted by the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, including District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack, former Sheriff Randy Maxwell and police chiefs and sheriffs of other area agencies.
avoyellestoday.com
Wanted Fugitive Captured by APSO
The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and the United States Marshall Fugitive Task Force were actively assisting The Mansura Police Department in finding and apprehending 18-year-old Chadrick L. James of Marksville, LA. On August 26, 2022, James committed the offenses of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Illegal Carrying and Discharge of Weapons in Mansura, LA.
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022
Lawrence Deshun Green, 31, 1116 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set. Arrests — Wednesday. Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 62, 6 Spencer Street, Natchez, on charge of grand larceny; personal property...
KNOE TV8
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
Natchez Democrat
Keyana Le’Shae Miller
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Keyana Le’Shae Miller, 27, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence in Natchez, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammitte Officiating, burial will follow at St. Paul A.M.E. Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
Natchez Democrat
We should all be concerned
What is concerning is that we’re not more concerned about the sad state of the Adams County Jail. Representatives from the National Institute of Corrections have paid a visit to Natchez this week to examine not just the jail, but all of the working parts of the criminal justice system for the region and offer suggestions on how it can improve.
Natchez Democrat
Severe weather could hit Tuesday
NATCHEZ — Adams County could expect severe weather Tuesday morning striking between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Natchez is under the slight risk category which is a step above marginal threat. According to the NWS forecast, Adams County and southwest Mississippi...
Natchez Democrat
‘Do your research’: Co-Lin Natchez, NAACP host forum for judge candidates
NATCHEZ — With the Nov. 8 General Election now a little more than two weeks away, candidates for two Sixth District Circuit Court Judge seats are on the campaign trail. Six District Circuit Court Judge candidates and unopposed Chancery and County Court Judges voiced their platforms at a candidate forum hosted by the NAACP at Co-Lin this week.
Comments / 0