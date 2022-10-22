Read full article on original website
Interview discussing Belfast skatepark fundraiser
BANGOR – Nik Cody and his son came on the Good Morning Maine show to discuss their fundraising work for the Belfast skatepark. The fundraiser, called the Eric Overlock Memorial Skatepark Showdown/Hoedown, will be a combination event taking place this Saturday. Beginning at 1 p.m. there will be a...
Suspect in custody after incident in Winslow
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - A suspect was taken into custody Saturday by authorities after what police are calling an “incident” in Winslow. Fairfield Police located a vehicle on the Circle K Truck Stop on Center Road in Fairfield whose driver had been sought by Winslow police for the incident that occurred in Winslow.
Legal Studies Career Fair
BANGOR — The State of Maine is currently dealing with a shortage of police officers but a local university is hosting an event to hopefully turn the tide. “Its getting worse. Its getting worse because we’re dealing with things in the past that police officers didn’t have to deal with,” says Jason McAmbley, the public information officer for the Bangor police department.
Be the Change In Ellsworth is Back for the 3rd Year
Be the Change in Ellsworth is back for the 3rd consecutive year, looking with your help to positively impact the Ellsworth and Downeast Maine community! They will be at Friends and Family Market in Ellsworth every Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. through December 10th collecting donations. This year, 3...
One person arrested following incident at Fairfield Circle K
FAIRFIELD, Maine — One person has been arrested following a report of an incident at a Circle K truck stop in Fairfield on Saturday. In a press release, the Fairfield Police Department's public information officer, Casey Dugas, said the arrest happened after officers with the Fairfield Police Department found a parked car belonging to the individual at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police had also received information that the individual might be inside a tractor-trailer in the back parking lot.
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
BMV rolls out appointment system
AUGUSTA — Monday the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced a new appointment system, which allows patrons to set up appointments online from one to 20 days in advance. “A time saver. A tool for parents. A tool for busy people,” said Representative Raegan LaRochelle of Augusta. The...
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23
Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
Maine Is Urging Hunters to Avoid Eating Deer From Specific Areas: Here’s Why
According to several local sources, the strict ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in effect for deer harvested in certain parts of Maine is one to heed. As a conservationist, you see a whole lot of CWD warnings these days. Thankfully, Chronic Wasting Disease isn’t harmful to humans, though it is tragically fatal for animals. This Maine advisory is far from the ordinary CWD advisory, however. Instead, hunters harvesting deer from the state’s Fairfield area need to be aware that there is a ‘DO NOT EAT’ advisory in place from the state concerning toxic forever chemicals.
21-Year-Old Wilmington Man Killed In Maine Car Crash
PITTSFIELD, ME — 21-year-old Ralph Desrosiers, of Wilmington, passed away from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle crash on I-95 North in Pittsfield, Maine on Friday, October 21, 2022. According to Maine State Police, emergency crews and troopers responded to several 911 calls just before 4pm, and located...
14 year old girl last seen Orland missing
ORLAND– The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a missing girl. Ariana Montgomery, 14 was last seen on October 14th in Orland Maine. Montgomery left the residence with a friend and has not returned home. She has been in contact with family via snapchat...
Police Respond To Fatal Crash On I-95 In Central Maine
A Massachusetts man is dead following a Friday afternoon crash near mile marker 145 on the I-95 near Pittsfield. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police received a call about a single vehicle crash on the northbound side of I-95 just before 4 PM on Friday afternoon.
Road work on College Ave. Ext. in Old Town Tuesday and Wednesday
OLD TOWN– College Ave Ext. will be closed for replacement of a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road. If you are one of the many that park in the parking lot across from Sewall Road to walk, you will need to access this area from the RT 43 end of College Ave Ext.
Massachusetts Man Dies in a Crash on I-95 in Pittsfield
A Massachusetts man has died in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield. Police say 21-year-old Ralph Derosiers of Wilmington, Massachusetts died as the result of a crash on Friday afternoon. He was alone in the vehicle. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says State Police began receiving...
This Spot In Maine Named #1 Fall Foliage Destination In The U.S.
Time is running out to get a look at beautiful Maine fall foliage!. Fall is a great time to get outdoors, take in some fresh air and enjoy the amazing and colorful foliage here in Maine. Our state parks, mountains, farms and the coast are the ideal setting for leaf peeping.
Glenburn culvert causing issues for residents
GLENBURN — The heavy downpours Maine received Saturday brought with it dramatic damages to the area. In Glenburn, the rain caused the culvert on Pushaw Road to wash out, and residents like mailman Mark Tripp and Jonathan Atkinson have been feeling the effects. “It’s a big inconvenience getting to...
Lacher family continues search for son this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor more than four months ago is expanding their search statewide. They feel they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been searching for him...
Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta
I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area
Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
Deputies investigate three-vehicle crash in Madison
MADISON, Maine — Somerset County deputies responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of White School House Road and Route 201 in Madison around 8:12 a.m. on Friday. Deputies Ron Blodgett and Jeffrey Brann responded to the scene at what is known as Clough's Corner,...
