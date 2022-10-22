Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
'You are an Ironman!': Thousands cross finish line of epic triathlon event in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people descended upon Sacramento and completed theIronman California on Sunday. The race included a 2.4-mile swim from the American River to the Sacramento River, a 112-mile bike ride all across the Delta and a 26.2-mile run through the streets of Sacramento. Organizers said more than 3,000 people came to Sacramento to compete in the epic triathlon event.
KCRA.com
Ironman California successful in Sacramento after bomb cyclone forced last minute cancelations in 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Ironman California competition in Sacramento has been counted as a success, according to organizers. Sunday marked the first Sacramento-area Ironman competition after the inaugural race was canceled minutes before athletes hit the course in 2021. A deluge of rain last year caused parts of the course to be deemed dangerous for racers.
4,000 racers to compete in Ironman Sacramento on Sunday
SACRAMENTO - The final preparations were underway Saturday for Ironman California. Nearly 4,000 triathletes are in Sacramento preparing for Sunday's race. One athlete from Texas to CBS13 she looks forward to running across the finish line tomorrow morning."After 140.2 miles, I want to have that feeling and have that accomplishment. Because anyone can be going through anything mentally, physically, and emotionally in life, but when you do it like this -- in one day -- and you come across it, you know that everything is going to be OK...You can overcome anything -- any challenges,": said Jacqueline Villarrell from Waco, Texas. The race starts at the American River, where athletes will compete in a 2.5-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26-mile run. Road closures are in effect in downtown Sacramento. L Street is closed between 10th and 15th streets, and N Street is closed between 7th and 15th streets.More road closures are expected ahead of the race.
montanasports.com
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Montana falls to No. 2 Sacramento State in overtime heartbreaker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies fell to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-24 in overtime on Saturday evening. Asher O'Hara's touchdown in overtime proved to be the difference as the Hornets topped the Grizzlies. The Griz fell to 5-2 on the year and 2-2 in Big Sky Conference play. Meanwhile the Hornets improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in league play.
Longtime CapRadio employee, 70, killed in lunchtime shooting in Sacramento
According to loved ones, Charles Starzynski was going to his regular game of pinochle and lunch with friends.
KCRA.com
High School Playbook Recap: Week 9 highlights and scores
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Watch a recap of the Week 9 High School Playbook show in the video above. See below for more scores and highlights from games. App users, click here. You can vote for the Week 10 Game of the Week here.
Man killed outside Sacramento high school football game
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a parking lot at Grant Union High School on Friday night is being investigated as a homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said. At around 11:40 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the school to assist the Twin Rivers Police Department for reports of a shooting. The victim was a […]
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Auburn, California
Auburn is a small, picturesque California town 30 miles northeast of the state’s capital city of Sacramento and due north of Folsom Lake. The town sits at Interstate 80 and California Highway 49. The region is divided into North Auburn and Auburn, and history and topography are the primary differences.
montanasports.com
With loss in rearview mirror, No. 7 Montana set for massive Big Sky clash at No. 2 Sacramento State
MISSOULA — The show goes on for the Montana Grizzlies. After UM lost its first game of the season over the weekend to Idaho, the Griz now look toward their next opponent. That, is Sacramento State, a team currently ranked No. 2 in the FCS, and though UM fell to No. 7 in the latest polls, it'll still be a Top-10 clash when the Hornets and Griz meet on Saturday evening in Sacramento, California, at Hornet Stadium with a national TV audience as well.
California pumpkin spice pundit ranks Trader Joe’s fall flavors
For those who love their fair share of pumpkin flavored fare, check out a Pumpkin Spice Pundit's top and least ranked Trader Joe's items to know which goods you should stock up on before the season ends.
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
KCRA.com
Meet Jellybean, the Davis chihuahua who loves to run marathons
DAVIS, Calif. — Focus, stamina, and dog-gone dedication are all traits of a great runner and that includes 4-year-old chihuahua Jellybean. “It’s a mixture between endurance and speed and I hold her back on runs,” said Jellybean’s owner and running partner, Andrew Owens. The tiny pooch...
KCRA.com
Souls of the City event on Old Sacramento Waterfront honors loved ones lost for Día de los Muertos
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Along the Old Sacramento Waterfront Saturday night, Souls of the City: Día de los Muertos. “We want people to come out here and enjoy Day of the Dead, Dia de Los Muertos,” said Cynthia Moreno, a volunteer with the nonprofit organization, Sol Collective, and the event’s emcee for the evening.
goldcountrymedia.com
Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday
The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
KCRA.com
2022 KCRA Turkey Drive takes place on Nov. 10. Here's how to help
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services has again partnered with KCRA 3 to hold this year’s Turkey Food Drive for families in need on Thursday, Nov. 10. You can drop off a turkey or non-perishable side dish at the Sacramento Food Bank & Family...
These streets in Sacramento will be affected by Ironman California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This Sunday, thousands of triathletes will be participating in Ironman California which takes place throughout the Sacramento area. The following roads in the Sacramento area will be closed due to Ironman California throughout the week and this Sunday. Downtown Sacramento Week Impact 10th Street will be impacted from L Street to […]
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
rosevilletoday.com
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
