Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
Lauritzen Gardens breaks ground on hands-on horticulture project for kids
OMAHA, Neb.—Lauritzen Gardens broke ground on a new project it said will be fun for the whole family. Sofia’s Play Garden is a $13 million project that has been exclusively funded by 15 donors, including Polina and Bob Schlott, who named the garden in honor of their daughter.
fox42kptm.com
Mayor Stothert hosting four town halls in November
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will be hosting four separate town halls next month after not hosting any the previous two years due to the pandemic. City department directors will also be in attendance at the meetings. “We have great momentum in Omaha and I look...
fox42kptm.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
fox42kptm.com
Legalized sports wagering takes important step forward in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Sports wagering is one step closer to becoming fully ratified in the state of Nebraska. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission unanimously recommended approving its new rules at a public hearing Friday, which include sports gambling for functioning casinos. Currently, the only place considered eligible is...
fox42kptm.com
Food For Thought: A different kind of cuisine in Omaha
Omaha’s restaurants cover a diverse range of cuisines – like Mexican, Thai, and French. Here’s one that you might not have even been aware of: Armenian. Omaha Kebabs has been open for a little more than a year and it is Omaha’s only restaurant devoted exclusively to Armenian food.
fox42kptm.com
Terence 'Bud' Crawford highlights OPS Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Schools has announced their Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with no shortage of big names on the list. Nine former athletes, coaches, and administrators have been selected as the 15th class of the Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 will...
fox42kptm.com
Gary, Griesel shine in Nebraska's exhibition win over Chadron State
LINCOLN, Neb. — Juwan Gary had 23 points and nine rebounds off the bench, while Nebraska used a pair of second-half spurts to cruise to an 87-60 win over Chadron State Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Gary had 15 of his points in the second half during two...
fox42kptm.com
Halloween celebrations for all, even furry friends the week of October 24
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Showing of Addams Family, Halloween music bingo, spooky selfies, trunk-or-treat, and trick-or-treating are all among the free, fun things to do the week of October 24. The Kinkaider Brewing Co., 2279 S 67th St., will be showing The Addams Family on Monday, October 24 at...
Comments / 0