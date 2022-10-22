Read full article on original website
Pharmaceutical Company Plans Multi-Million Dollar Facility To Produce More Infant Formula
If you were looking for baby formula in recent months, you were likely met with empty shelves or a purchase limit if formula was available. While baby food has thankfully remained available for older babies, according to CNN, one-third of all homes with a baby under 1 reported difficulty finding formula for their infants. Healthy Children recommended families reach out on social media groups to find the formula they needed or to search online to get it delivered.
Babies born during coronavirus lockdowns developed communication skills at slower rate: Study
A peer-reviewed study in Ireland showed that children born during coronavirus lockdowns developed at a slower pace than children born in previous years.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
NBC Chicago
Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children's hospitals?
Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down schools, day cares and businesses. With restrictions easing in the summer of 2021, doctors saw an alarming increase in what is normally a fall and winter virus. Now, it’s back again. And doctors are bracing for the possibility that RSV, flu and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals. “I’m calling it an emergency,” said Dr. Juan Salazar of Connecticut Children’s Hospital, where RSV has caused a shuffling of patients into playrooms and other spaces not normally used for beds. The institution explored using a National Guard field hospital, but has set aside that option for now.
Study Involving Babies Ranks Massachusetts #1–And Not In A Good Way
Listen, it's no secret. Everybody is dealing with it. Times are tough. Life is hard. The cost of living just seems to keep going up. And if you're the parent of a child(or children), the situation is probably even worse. Well, I just came across a study that, unfortunately, probably...
verywellfamily.com
Maternity Care "Deserts" On the Rise Across the Country
A new report from the March of Dimes shows an increase in so-called maternity care "deserts" across the country. The number of counties without maternity care is up 2% from two years ago. There are physical and mental risks to birthing parents and their babies that come from living a...
We are Already in a Baby Boom
When the early days of the pandemic forced many to shelter in place, many predicted a subsequent "baby boom." Some criticized the predictions as too fanciful but, at least according to one report, birth rates are going up for the first time in 15 years. A new joint study from...
