cw39.com
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The race for lieutenant governor is one of the top races we’re watching in the November 2022 election. Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time. We’ve seen their political ads all over TV for weeks now. But who...
cw39.com
What manufacturing workers make in Texas
(Stacker) – During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
cw39.com
Outlier poll shows closer race between O’Rourke and Abbott
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A poll released Sunday shows a tighter race for Governor, countering other statewide polls that have shown a growing lead for incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. The poll from Beacon Research shows Abbott’s lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke narrowing to 3 points amongst registered Texas voters.
cw39.com
Why Texas has seen a boom in ranch sales
TEXAS — Since 2020, a growing number of Texans have chosen to move away from the city and pick up a more rural lifestyle on a large piece of land. And despite inflation and rising interest rates, that trend is still going strong in 2022. According to a report...
cw39.com
Flu spreading early this season in Valley — Experts detail uptick
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is experiencing an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations, after a couple years of reprieve as people guarded against COVID-19. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo told ValleyCentral the flu is spreading early this season — and the county has already begun to see an uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
cw39.com
NWS: Severe weather along cold front Monday night
HOUSTON (KIAH) The National Weather Service said Monday could mean not only strong storms, but a cold front along the front itself. Monday night, a cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and thunderstorms across Southeast Texas in the late evening into early Tuesday morning. Embedded strong...
