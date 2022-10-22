Read full article on original website
Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home
Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
Healthcare worker charged with injury to a child
A 66-year-old woman was arrested Friday and accused of hitting the 11-year-old child in her care, according to Mission police. The child has a disability and requires 24-hour assistance, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores. Kathy Moses was charged with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person. She...
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department. Brownsville police responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street at approximately 6:24 a.m. Upon arrival, police noticed that five...
Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
Cell phone left at McDonald’s counter taken, Brownsville police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people in Brownsville are wanted after stealing a phone that was left on a counter at McDonald’s, police said. According to a post by the Brownsville Police Department, the persons of interest were seen on camera taking a phone that was left by a previous customer. The two did not […]
Person of interest identified in burglary investigation, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police department is searching for a man who they allege burglarized a home. Norberto Cisneros, 35, is a person of interest for the offense of burglary of a habitation on Oct. 3, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Cisneros was last seen driving a red Ford Fusion, police said. […]
Brooks County facing shortage due to low funds, medical examiner needed
The Valley heat has been brutal, especially on migrants taking their chances getting north by foot. In many parts of rural south Texas, there are more dead migrants than medical examiners. The commissioner's court in Brooks County recently cut the number of Justices of the Peace from four to two...
Man wanted on attempted murder charge in South Carolina arrested near Pharr
A 31-year-old attempted murder suspect is awaiting extradition in Hidalgo County. Juan Carlos Gallegos Ramirez was wanted on an attempted murder charge out of South Carolina after allegedly shooting a woman, according to Juan Lara, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals. Ramirez was arrested Friday near Pharr in front of...
CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
CPS, Brownsville police investigating death of teen boy
Child Protective Services assigned a special investigator to work with the Brownsville Police Department to conduct a joint investigation in the death of a 15-year-old boy. The victim’s aunt and her common-law husband were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of the nonverbal teen with autism, Brownsville police said.
Man slams puppy repeatedly against Stripes window, McAllen PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly slammed a puppy into a store window in McAllen. Brian Peter Campbell, of McAllen, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated that officers responded to a call at 11:35 […]
BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man. Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas. Law...
Rio Grande Valley rises to No. 1 this week for flu activity in US: report
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Listing four cities in the Rio Grande Valley, a new report ranks the region as No. 1 in flu activity this past week in the United States. Harlingen, Weslaco, Brownsville and McAllen are ranked as the number one markets with the highest flu activity, according to GCI Health. Walgreens has launched […]
Flu spreading early this season in Valley — Experts detail uptick
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is experiencing an increase in flu cases and hospitalizations, after a couple years of reprieve as people guarded against COVID-19. Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo told ValleyCentral the flu is spreading early this season — and the county has already begun to see an uptick […]
CBP: $1 million in cocaine seized at Hidalgo, Anzalduas International Bridges
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million worth of cocaine from two vehicles at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges, authorities said. On Oct. 16, a brown Ford truck arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge, a news release from CBP stated. The vehicle was referred for a […]
