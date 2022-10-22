Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO