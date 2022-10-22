ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
kurv.com

5 People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home

Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after 6 a.m. Sunday. A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Healthcare worker charged with injury to a child

A 66-year-old woman was arrested Friday and accused of hitting the 11-year-old child in her care, according to Mission police. The child has a disability and requires 24-hour assistance, according to Mission police spokesman Art Flores. Kathy Moses was charged with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person. She...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

CBP discovers 22 migrants in abandoned utility trailer

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said. Thursday, Oct. 20 On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr […]
PHARR, TX
KRGV

CPS, Brownsville police investigating death of teen boy

Child Protective Services assigned a special investigator to work with the Brownsville Police Department to conduct a joint investigation in the death of a 15-year-old boy. The victim’s aunt and her common-law husband were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of the nonverbal teen with autism, Brownsville police said.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Man slams puppy repeatedly against Stripes window, McAllen PD says

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly slammed a puppy into a store window in McAllen. Brian Peter Campbell, of McAllen, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated that officers responded to a call at 11:35 […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man. Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas. Law...
FALFURRIAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy