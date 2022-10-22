ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ivey: Alabama will never add COVID-19 shots to childhood vaccination schedule

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkiZi_0iiQ874y00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A new recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says COVID-19 vaccines should be added to child and adult immunization schedules.

Governor Kay Ivey (R-Ala.) says that will never happen in Alabama, according to a tweet Thursday.

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters now available for Alabama kids ages 5-11

“Here in Alabama, the parents make decisions when it comes to their child’s health care,” Ivey tweeted. “We do not mandate the COVID shots for kids — nor will we ever.”

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), to attend head start or day care, children must be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, Haemophilus influenzae type B, polio, and chickenpox. To see a full list of required vaccinations in Alabama, click here .

The CDC stressed while it can make recommendations for the use of vaccines, vaccination requirements for school entry can only be set by local and state authorities. The full schedules and guidance are expected to be posted in early 2023.

On Friday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 other state attorneys general in opposing the CDC’s recommendation.

Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year

“The CDC’s decision is unnecessary and in many states subjects children to retaliation for their parent or guardian’s decision to decline COVID-19 vaccinations,” Marshall explained. “Alabama law prevents institutions of education — both public and private — from requiring students to prove any new immunization status as a condition of attendance.”

The law Marshall referred to was signed by Governor Ivey last summer. The bill stated no vaccine requirements for students could change as long as they were in place before January 1, 2021. Students are also allowed to opt out for religious reasons or medical conditions.

ADPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard indicates around 36% of those aged 12-17 were vaccinated against COVID-19, while just 14.6% of those ages 5 to 11 were vaccinated.

See more information on COVID-19 vaccinations for all ages at alabamapublichealth.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 42

Ribs
2d ago

nprNew COVID-19 guidance from CDCfocuses on individual decisions• Those exposed to the virus are no longerrequired to quarantine.• Unvaccinated people now have the sameguidance as vaccinated people.• Students can stay in class after being exposedto the virus.• It's no longer recommended to screen thosewithout symptoms.August 11, 2022

Reply
3
Sherry Prevett
2d ago

The main focus is lost and replaced with finger pointing and judging. Healthy children is the main focus as well as controlling a virus. Students are required to have age appropriate immunizations prior to school and during school as well as immunizations if they attend college.Immunizations have been saving lives for 100 years , protecting children and adults and they curtail serious illnesses which are still a threat. Polio, dypyheria , small pox, measles and a host of other serious illnesses have been stopped due to vaccinations. Third world countries don’t have vaccines and people die daily from the serious illnesses we are vaccinated for.

Reply(1)
3
Tina Chase
2d ago

she said the same thing about lock downs then 24 hours later she locked us down. then she gonna say this? and then she gonna say blame the unvaccinated again. she will change her mind and follow the flock.

Reply
2
Related
apr.org

Alabamians six months old and up encouraged to get COVID vaccine and boosters

Alabama healthcare providers are working to stay ahead of what may be a winter time surge of COVID-19. State residents can now protect themselves up with the most recent vaccine and boosters. Anyone six months of age and up can get a shot. Doctor Otis Gowdy Junior treats kidney disease in Meridian, Mississippi. He says that any unvaccinated people should get their vaccines as soon as possible.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Ala. officials respond to new COVID vaccine recommendation for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted unanimously on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 to recommend that the COVID-19 vaccine be added to the 2023 childhood and adult immunization schedules. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) has responded to the vote and released...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Dear Justice Department: Send help now

This is an opinion column. If you spot Alabama’s Limestone Correctional Facility from space – the way Google does – it looks a lot like a human skull. Like in the old Phantom comic strip, or Marvel’s The Punisher. I don’t know if it’s a bad architectural joke or a pirate flag with an ominous warning: Beware, all ye who enter here.
ALABAMA STATE
apr.org

Tennessee GOP leaders vow to follow Alabama on tougher anti-transgender legislation

Top Tennessee Republicans say they’ll push for some of the strictest anti-transgender policies in the country. This follows efforts in Alabama to stop doctors from prescribing puberty blockers and other medications to teenaged patients. The measure is currently blocked by a court order. Tennessee GOP leaders say they’ll take action after Vanderbilt Medical Center says it’s paused transgender treatments after providing five gender affirming procedures each year since it began in 2018. Some at the Tennessee GOP rally held signs calling for the murder of doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. Tennessee has gained attention over the years for introducing and enacting more anti-LGBTQ legislation than any other state. That trend shows no signs of stopping. due to the release of the leaked VUMC videos. Such proposals are almost certainly expected to be challenged in court. A federal judge has already blocked a law prohibiting doctors from offering gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Flu already widespread in most of Alabama

The flu is already widespread in most of Alabama and health officials are urging people to get vaccines as soon as possible. Significant flu activity was reported in most of the public health districts in the state, according to this map. The department also recorded 15 flu outbreaks in the past week, according to a press release. Public health officials began publicly tracking flu cases at the beginning of October.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s VP, hot car prices, time change, and cold temperatures: Down in Alabama

Good morning. Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan on today’s Down in Alabama. On Oct. 25, 1819, Alabama’s first state legislature assembled in Huntsville. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
ALABAMA STATE
Andalusia Star News

Timothy L Worley Master Sergeant, Alabama National Guard, Operation Iraqi Freedom

Master Sergeant Timothy L. Worley was a member of the Alabama National Guard, 158th Maintenance Company out of Tallassee, Alabama, that landed at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in November 2008. His unit was stationed in Kuwait for two weeks before being sent to Iraq. Many National Guard and Reservist units found themselves activated for the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through 2021, the National Guard and Reserve forces lost nearly 850 personnel.
ANDALUSIA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

See the 7 most beautiful cities in Alabama according to WorldAtlas

It’s no secret that Alabama is full of sprawling natural landscapes, rich history and southern charm. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed seven of Alabama’s most beautiful cities that “will make one feel right at home”. Keep reading to find out where. Who is WorldAtlas?
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy