ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Reno, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Reno.

The Galena High School football team will have a game with McQueen High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Galena High School
McQueen High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

The Bishop Manogue Catholic High School football team will have a game with Damonte Ranch High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Bishop Manogue Catholic High School
Damonte Ranch High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Oct. 21 Sports Caravan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Week ten of the high school football season marking the final week before the playoffs for schools in the 5A and 3A classifications. We had major postseason implications on the line in this Friday’s edition of the Sports Caravan!. Don’t forget, with the kids off...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

The Oct. 24, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — School’s out this week for fall break leading up to Nevada Day which is a state holiday on Friday. The parade is on Saturday, and both Douglas High’s marching band and the ROTC will be participating. I’ll be following up on a rash of...
MINDEN, NV
2news.com

City of Reno hosts inaugural Pumpkin Plunge

The City of Reno hosted its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge Sunday, at the Northwest Pool, which was transformed into a floating pumpkin patch. Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants jumped into the pool and retrieved it. Attendees will also have a chance to enjoy fall activities including face painting, a staff-made...
RENO, NV
KRON4 News

Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains

SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
BERKELEY, CA
Sierra Sun

History: Boca and Loyalton Railroad triggered rapid development

With a population of just 3,236 as of the 2020 census, Sierra County is the second-least populous county in California. Loyalton, population 740, is the county’s only incorporated city, and there is one traffic light in the entire county – a flashing red at the intersection of highways 49 and 89.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Volunteers Clean up Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery

Ahead of Veteran’s Day, volunteers and the Lizzy Hammond Foundation and PTSD Now partnered to cleanup the Northern Nevada Veteran's Cemetery in Fernley on October 23, 2022. The organization's staff says the cemetery is overwhelmed and the headstones are overgrown, so volunteers are working to help it shine in honor of service members.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

First snow fall brings chain control to Mount Rose Highway

The first snow fall of the season brings chain controls to Mount Rose Highway. As of Saturday evening, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires in the following areas:. SR-431 (Mt. Rose Highway): From Mt. Rose to Old Mt. Rose Highway to Sunridge Dr.
RENO, NV
nomadlawyer.org

Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
SPARKS, NV
nnbw.com

Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold

SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
CARSON CITY, NV
Sierra Sun

Tiny Bears Company works to expand presence in Truckee-Tahoe

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — Ricky Magiera, originally from the Los Angeles area, supplies 27 retailers with a variety of wood carvings, all carved with a steady hand wielding a chainsaw. His carvings are not only found in Lake Tahoe but can also be found in Lake Almanor, Colorado, Southern...
TAHOE CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

UNR investigating why fraternity member ended up in hospital

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The University of Nevada, Reno said Saturday an incident at a Reno fraternity not affiliated with UNR led to a student being sent to the hospital. Kerri Garcia Hendricks, executive director of Marketing and Communications for UNR, said the incident involved current and prospective members of Tau Kappa Epsilon, a fraternity not affiliated with UNR.
RENO, NV
divergenttravelers.com

Ultimate 7 Day Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop Road Trip Itinerary

If you’re looking for an incredible adventure on your next trip to Nevada that includes natural wonders, quirky ghost towns, and interesting cities, the incredible 145-mile Reno to Lake Tahoe Loop has all of this and more. After visiting Nevada last year to uncover the best of the Great...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Power outage impacting east Carson City residents

More than 1,500 Carson City NV Energy customers in the 89701 zip code are without power this morning. The outage was reported at 7:22 a.m. and expected to last until 9:15. Go to https://www.nvenergy.com/outages-and-emergencies/view-current-outages for more information.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

New public library and research center now open in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In the heart of Sparks’ Historic Downtown District is the newest place to read and learn. On Friday, neighbors celebrated the grand opening of the Sparks Heritage Museum Research Center on Victorian Ave. The new library is located inside Sparks Heritage Museum, the same building...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Strong Front Brings Wind, Rain, and Light Snow to the Region

After a long stretch of warm fall weather the storm gate opens up this weekend. A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday bringing much cooler air, chances for rain and snow, as well as wind along with it. Fire danger will be a concern for several hours before the front arrives and relative humidity levels rise.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months

People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
RENO, NV
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy