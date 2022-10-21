Anti-sexualization press conference will be at Little America

CHEYENNE – A press conference being organized by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder will be hosted Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. in the Cheyenne Room of Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.

The location changed from the Emerson Building on Capitol Avenue following the separation of the event's association with the Wyoming Department of Education. State funds are also no longer being spent on travel, food and lodging for the officials from No Left Turn who will be attending.

"The purpose of the press conference will be to address the issue of the growing problem of the sexualization of children in our schools," the announcement stated.

A flyer distributed by email in the past week said it is designed to discuss the varied ways this is occurring in Wyoming schools. Parents are welcome to share their own stories, state and national leaders are assigned to speak, and legislators will attend, the flyer said.

It has not been confirmed which legislators or leaders will speak, except for No Left Turn Executive Director Elana Fishbein.

"We understand it's a weekday, and most of us work, but an hour of our time to show the public that you will not let your children be sexualized, is a small request for your child's future (and our community)," the flyer concluded. "There will also be a meeting after lunch with parents, legislators and other special guests."