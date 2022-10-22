ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
cbs17

Man injured in Durham stabbing: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
WITN

Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler. EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen. The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is...
