Camera system helps Roanoke Rapids police make stolen-vehicle arrest
Police made an arrest Sunday after being made aware of a stolen U-Haul truck through the Flock Camera System.
Oxford police chief: 18-month-old, adult still hospitalized after shooting at celebration of life
"I don't think there's words that can possibly describe the level of trauma that this brings to a community."
6 shot in North Carolina, including 18-month-old: police
On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.
Man charged in deadly Sunday afternoon shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man was charged in connection with the Sunday shooting death of a 29-year-old. Kahleed Zion Blount, 20, was charged with murder following the shooting death of Zake Nati Pratt. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Forest Road, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Sources: Multiple people shot in Oxford, including at least 2 children
OXFORD, N.C. — Sources told WRAL News that multiple people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night. At least two of the gunshot victims were children. Witnesses to the shooting said it happened near Granville Street and Piedmont Avenue in downtown. The Granville County Sheriff's Office said the State...
Edgecombe County faces second death caused by gunshots injuries in less than 24 hours
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a man after he passes away from gunshot injuries. Sunday evening around 6 p.m. ECSO responded to a call about shots being fired on Thigpen Rd in Conetoe. After arriving on the scene, two males were...
Man injured in Durham stabbing: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed Friday, police confirmed. Officers responded after the incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2300 block of Nation Avenue, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking that anyone with information about this stabbing...
1 dead after shooting in Edgecombe County, hours after first shooting: deputies
CONETOE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a shooting on Sunday evening, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a “shots fired” call on Thigpen Road in Conetoe. After arriving, deputies found two males with gunshot wounds. One of the males succumbed from his injuries.
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
Several people targeted in Scotland Neck shooting that damaged cars, homes, police say
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police said they’re investigating what they believe to be a targeted shooting Friday night. At about 10:40 p.m., officers said they were called to the area of 12th St. and Grace St. in reference to damage caused by a shooting. They...
Rocky Mount toddler death under investigation
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police are investigating the death of a toddler. EMS was called Sunday afternoon to the 1100 block of York Street for a 15-month-old boy who had reportedly fallen. The medical examiner notified police later that night about the death and the department is...
North Carolina police seek public’s help in cold case murder of man who was driving, leading to crash that injured 5 others
Demeico Sowell Jr., 20, was killed while he was driving early on the night before Thanksgiving nearly two years ago.
Halifax County gas leak forces people to evacuate homes, traffic blocked off near US 301
ENFIELD, N.C. — A Monday morning gas leak has caused law enforcement to evacuate people in their homes along U.S. 301, Halifax County Economic Development Commission Board of Directors Chairman Ronnie Locke said. A backhoe ruptured a large gas line around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Locke said. The area is...
Man shot, killed in Edgecombe County homicide, deputies say
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Edgecombe County, deputies say. Deputies said they received a call around 3 a.m. that a man had been shot off of Tolbert Place in Princeville. When they got to the scene, they said they found LaMichael Everette,...
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
Family wants answers after Lenoir County man shot by passerby during deputy attack
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a man shot yesterday as he was fighting with two Lenoir County deputies say they want answers. Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says a passerby shot the man, fearing the deputies were in danger. It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday on Neuse...
Mass shooting victim fighting for her life at Raleigh hospital with family by her side
RALEIGH, N.C. — Lynn Gardner is the only victim still in the hospital recovering from last week's shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood that killed five people. Gardner's still in critical condition. Family and friends have been by her side day and night. Her niece said she just had one...
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
