FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Goodwill Store, Closed For Two Years, ReopensJoel EisenbergElizabethtown, PA
Major retail chain opening another new store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
Tom Delonge Is Back as blink-182 Head to Hersheypark Stadium in 2023Ted RiversHershey, PA
Finn Furmanek’s 418 yards lead State College to dominant win in thriller against Cumberland Valley
STATE COLLEGE— What started off as a back-and-forth battle early in Friday night’s football game between State College and Cumberland Valley with the odds in favor of the Eagles— who led by as many as 17 early in the second quarter— quickly took a drastic turn.
Mid-Penn girls soccer players to watch in the District 3 tournament
LD at Mechanicsburg girls soccer — District playoffs start this week, which means Mid-Penn teams set off on their quests to vie for District supremacy. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one...
Northern overcomes early and late deficits, snaps Gettysburg’s six game win streak
DILLSBURG – In the “black and blue” Colonial Division, as Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser labeled it, finding those hard yards between the tackles often means the different between winning and losing. It never hurts to have some finesse, too, like tacking on a conversion kick, the...
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils’ rally falls short vs. Wildcats
GREENCASTLE — Another very competitive Mid Penn Colonial football game. Another game that Greencastle-Antrim had a legitimate shot to win. But for the fifth straight game, the Blue Devils could not come up with the winning formula at the end and fell 20-14 to Mechanicsburg at Kaley Field on Friday night.
Harrisburg boys soccer in midst of historic season
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — This season has been nothing short of magical for Harrisburg boys soccer. The Cougars made strides last year, winning a game for the first time in five years on their way to a six win season. This year their big group of seniors wanted more. That’s exactly what they got. They’re […]
Cedar Cliff’s Parker Tarnoci makes his college decision
Parker Tarnoci was already considering pursuing a multi-sport college destination. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Kyle Williams scores three times as Harrisburg shuts out Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG — There’s no two ways around it: Harrisburg was fired up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Buffaloes flattened by Steel-High Steamrollers, 68-14
Less than a decade ago football games between Steel-High (6-1) and Newport (0-8) were hotly contested bouts as a pair of overtime thrillers will attest. More recent renewals of the series, well, have not been. The Steamrollers flattened the Buffaloes by a 68-14 count in front of a sparse Oct....
A first look at the District 3 field hockey tournament brackets and seeding
Forty-six field hockey teams will compete in the District 3 field hockey tournament, which begins first-round play Wednesday. The District 3 tournament serves as the qualifier for the PIAA tournament. Power rankings and official brackets in three classifications were released by District 3 Friday. District 3 will send seven Class...
Return of Gus Edwards sparks run game for Ravens team that needed win
BALTIMORE — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone. “It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”
thesportspage.blog
Harrisburg makes Trojans pay for 5 turnovers
CHAMBERSBURG — With as much firepower as Harrisburg has on offense, the last thing you want to do is turn the ball over. So the fact that Chambersburg had five turnovers — and four of them led directly to Cougar touchdowns — was a bad omen. Harrisburg...
Hometown Hero game in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The Schuylkill County Special Olympics flag football team went head to head against Pennsylvania State Troopers on the field at Penn State Schuylkill. "Every athlete is different in such a great way. Everybody brings something different to the table. They play hard, and they bring...
Ravens take lead and this time hold on to it in victory over Browns
BALTIMORE (AP) — Gus Edwards scored two touchdowns in his long-awaited return, staking Baltimore to a double-digit lead in the second half. Those haven’t exactly been safe this season for the Ravens, but this time they managed to hold on. Baltimore avoided another fourth-quarter collapse thanks to a...
abc27.com
Light showers mainly South East of Harrisburg Sunday night
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Few Showers. Lo 51. Winds: Light. MONDAY: Clouds & Sun, Mild. Hi 71. Winds: Light. TUESDAY: Mild. Hi 72. Winds: Light. Mostly cloudy skies stuck with us for all of Sunday, with clouds noticeably thicker in the Eastern portion of the viewing area. By sunset, some showers were working into Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. In fact, as I drove East on 81, conditions began dry by the station in Harrisburg but transitioned to a steady light rain towards the Lebanon County line. This can generally be expected through the entire evening, with the best chances of light rain remainingh East of Harrisburg and York. Temperatures will not drop as cool as the past few nights with lows bottoming out in the low 50s.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (10/22/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding October 22. Judith Anne Schrader, 76, of Millerstown passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Richfield Nursing and Healthcare Center. She was born Nov. 25, 1945, to the late Samuel and Anna (Roush) McGowan. She attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Thompsontown, and was...
abc27.com
Shiny Shell carwash is spreading across Pa.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new car wash, the Shiny Shell, has popped up in Lower Paxton Township and more of them are set to open their doors soon. The new Shiny Shell car wash is located on Jonestown Road right off Route 22. This is the first of the Shiny Shell carwashes, which are owned by Coldwater Capital, to open in Pennsylvania. The company currently has three other carwashes opened up in various locations in Utah.
abc27.com
York County road closed for serious crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A serious crash closed a York County road for several hours on Sunday. According to York County Regional Police, the crash was reported at the intersection of Cape Horn Road and Chapel Church Road. Police say the road was closed for approximately six hours...
abc27.com
Carlisle police chase, crash leads to arrest
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was arrested after a police chase and crash in Carlisle. Carlisle Police say on the morning of October 21, officers were dispatched to a parking lot along the 1700 block of Ritner Highway for a terminated employee who possibly had warrants for his arrest.
Driver injured when dump truck collides with train: reports
A train and a dump truck collided in Lancaster County on Friday afternoon, injuring the truck’s driver, according to reports. Officials at the scene told WGAL that the driver was ejected during the crash. Fox43 reports that the driver was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
abc27.com
18-year-old hit by car after accident in Hanover
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a car during the evening hours of Saturday, Oct. 22, in Hanover Borough, York County. According to borough police, an 18-year-old man from Hanover was struck in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street at approximately 9:11 p.m while he was attempting to cross the roadway.
